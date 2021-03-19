The Minnesota Vikings had their seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft taken away on Friday and the NFL fined three team officials $10,000 apiece because of a salary-cap violation in 2019 involving a practice-squad player.

The player involved in the violation and the team officials fined have not been identified. A Vikings official said the team would have no comment on the matter.

The Vikings lost a seventh-round pick that was the No. 242 overall selection in the draft. The NFL then released a revised draft order, listing Minnesota’s seventh-round pick as “forfeited.”

The Vikings still have 11 picks, the most of any team, in the April 29-May 1 draft, starting with the No. 14 selection in the first round. They also have the Nos. 78 and 90 overall picks in the third round, Nos. 119, 125, 135 and 143 in the fourth round, Nos. 157 and 168 in the fifth round and Nos. 199 and 223 in the sixth.

Lamp a Vikings candidate

The Vikings are one of the teams free-agent guard Forrest Lamp is considering signing with, a source said Friday.

Minnesota needs help at the position due to starting left guard Dakota Dozier being a free agent after he struggled in 2020. And the starting job at right guard could become open if the Vikings move Ezra Cleveland to left tackle to replace the departed Riley Reiff.

Lamp, a second-round draft pick in 2017, started all 16 games in 2020 for the Los Angeles Chargers in his first season as a starter.

The Vikings have roughly $3 million of salary-cap room available but could carve out more room by restructuring one or more contracts or signing safety Harrison Smith to an extension beyond the 2021 expiration of his deal.

Briefly

–On Friday’s third day of the new league year, three Minnesota players had contract guarantees for 2021 kick in: running back Dalvin Cook (all of his $1.5 million base salary), defensive end Danielle Hunter ($3.3 million of $12.15 million) and fullback C.J. Ham ($1.1 million of $2.15).

–Former Vikings star kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson wants to return to Minnesota. Patterson, a free agent after playing the past two years with Chicago, tweeted Thursday, “Hit my line, Vikings.” He later tweeted, “Stop using the ‘CAP’ space as an excuse!!!!” Patterson played for Minnesota from 2013-16.

–The Vikings officially announced Friday the re-signing of wide receiver Chad Beebe. He got one-year, $920,000 to deal to return for a third Minnesota season.