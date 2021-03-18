A source said they will sign cornerback Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, to a one-year, $10 million contract. Peterson has played all 10 of his seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, and will turn 31 in July. He also has three times been named first-team All-Pro.

Wednesday marked the first official day of free agency on the first day of new league year. The Vikings went into free agency seeking to fix their shaky defense, and Peterson becomes their second big signee. The first was defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed a two-year, $21 million contract.

In order to create salary-cap room, Pro Football Talk reported earlier this week that the Vikings would restructure the contract of wide receiver Adam Thielen. Moving some of Thielen’s $11.1 million base salary to a signing bonus and spread out among future years would allow the Vikings to have a enough room to sign Peterson. Before agreeing to terms with Peterson, they had about $5 million of cap room.

The Vikings had plenty of ups and downs in the secondary during a 2020 season in which the two primary starters at cornerback were rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney. While Peterson will be one starter on the outside in 2021, Dantzler could be the other. Gladney might be best suited to play the slot, although Minnesota also still has Mike Hughes on the roster.

Peterson was taken with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 draft and made the Pro Bowl during each of his first eight seasons, his last selection in 2018. He was suspended for the first six games in 2019 due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and played in the last 10 games. He appeared in all 16 games in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peterson ranked just No. 90 out of 136 cornerbacks who played 20 percent or more of a team’s snaps in 2020. It remains to be seen if age has caught up to Peterson, who took a pay cut after making $12.05 million last season.