The Vikings did not tender the wide receiver as a restricted free agent at the lowest amount of $2.133 million, so he technically became unrestricted when the new league year began at 3 p.m. Wednesday. At 3:10 p.m., his agent, Mike McCartney, wrote on Twitter that Beebe would return to Minnesota on a one-year contract, and the Vikings soon after that announced the deal was official pending a physical. A source said it is for the minimum of $920,000.

“Chad loves Minnesota and the organization,” Beebe’s father, former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe, wrote in a text. “He’s honored to wear that jersey. He looks forward in being part of something special next fall.”

Also Wednesday, the Vikings officially announced the free-agent signings of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Nick Vigil and the re-signing of tackle Rashod Hill pending all passing physicals. All agreed to deals on Monday.

Tomlinson got a two-year, $21 million contract, which counts just $6 million against the cap in 2021 since the Vikings added three voidable years to his deal and made his initial base salary just $1 million. Vigil received a one-year, $1.734 million contract, which could be worth as much as $2.284 million with incentives. Hill got a one-year, $2,377 million contract, which counts just $1.127 million on the cap since it is a “four-year qualifying” deal.

Tomlinson, who played the past four seasons for the New York Giants, is expected to start at three-technique defensive tackle. He was a nose tackle the past two years, but has played all over the line,

“He’s got good speed and great leverage,” said Howard Cross, a Giants television and radio analyst after being a longtime New York tight end. “That’s the kind of guy you want at (three-technique). Guards are going to have a hard time dealing with him.”

Vigil, who played with Cincinnati from 2016-19 and last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, is expected to compete to be the team’s third starting linebacker alongside Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Beebe caught 20 passes for 201 yards as Minnesota’s No. 3 receiver in 2020. His return was no surprise.

The Pioneer Press reported Monday that the Vikings would not tender Beebe but wanted him back at a lesser amount. Don Beebe wrote in a text Monday, “I also know he wants to be back. He loves Minnesota.”

Beebe has no split in his contract, which means if he were to be injured he would continue to receive his salary at his $920,000 level. A split would mean that, if hurt, he would receive salary at a $460,000 prorated level for any possible time on injured reserve.

Beebe was bogged down by injuries in his first two seasons of 2018 and 2019. However, he played in 14 games last year after being a healthy scratch in the first two.

On Wednesday, the following players were taken off the Vikings’ roster and became unrestricted free agents: safeties Anthony Harris and George Iloka, linebackers Eric Wilson, Todd Davis and Hardy Nickerson, quarterback Sean Mannion, guard Dakota Dozier, center Brett Jones, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, cornerback Chris Jones, and running backs Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone.

Odenigbo and Boone were restricted free agents until the Vikings opted not to tender them, and Jones was an exclusive rights free agent who was not tendered. On Tuesday, Odenigbo wrote a goodbye tweet to Minnesota and a source told the Pioneer Press that Boone does not plan to re-sign. Boone, after being Minnesota’s No. 3 back, is hopeful of landing a job as a possible No. 2 back.

After Wednesday’s moves, the Vikings had about $5 million of salary-cap room. They could create more room by moving base-salary money from any player’s contract to a signing bonus. Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that the Vikings are likely to restructure wide receiver Adam Thielen’s deal.