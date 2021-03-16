The Vikings won’t tender restricted free-agent wide receiver Chad Beebe but they still want to re-sign him, a source said Monday, March 15.

The deadline to tender restricted free agents is Wednesday at 3 p.m., putting Beebe in line then to become an unrestricted free agent.

The lowest tender amount for a restricted free agent is $2.133 million, which allows a team to potentially match any offer on him. Beebe was undrafted, so the Vikings wouldn’t be in a position to get any possible compensation on him unless they offered a second-round tender on him of $3.384 million.

Beebe made $750,000 in 2020, his third Vikings season. He caught 20 passes for 201 yards and returned nine punts for 42 yards for a 4.7-yard average.

Beebe’s father, former NFL receiver Don Beebe, wrote in a text that he had yet to speak to his son after the Vikings decided not to place the tender on him. However, he said all indications have been that his son wants to return to Minnesota.

“I also know he wants to be back,’’ Don Beebe wrote. “He loves Minnesota.’’

The Vikings have two other restricted free agents in defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and running back Mike Boone. It is uncertain what they will do with Odenigbo, a 2017 seventh-round pick who started all 16 games last season but was not as good as the year before.

The Pioneer Press has reported that the Vikings want Boone back but might seek to do so at an amount less than the $2.133 million tender. However, Boone, Minnesota’s No. 3 running back, might prefer to try as an unrestricted free agent to land a job as a potential No. 2 back.

Rashol Hill re-signed

Veteran tackle Rashod Hill will be back for a sixth season with the Vikings.

Hill’s agent, Brett Tessler, announced Monday that Hill will return on what he called on Twitter a “one-year, fully guaranteed contract despite multiple offers elsewhere.”

Hill has started 17 of the 59 games he has played for Minnesota, but has just one start in each of the past two seasons. However, he could be a candidate for more playing time in 2021 after the Vikings last week released starting left tackle Riley Reiff.

Candidates to replace Reiff could be Ezra Cleveland, who started last season at right guard; Brian O’Neill, who started at right tackle, or Hill. If O’Neill were to move to left tackle, Hill could be a candidate to start on the right side.

Hill originally joined the Vikings when he was plucked off Jacksonville’s practice squad midway through the 2016 season. He played last year on a one-year, $1.047 million contract after taking a pay cut from the $2.025 million he made in 2019.

Hill’s contract amount for 2021 has not yet been disclosed but he has been eligible for the NFL’s “four-year qualifying contract” due to having played four full seasons for the Vikings. That type of contract would allow the Vikings to pay Hill up to $1.25 million more than his minimum base salary of $990,000, and it would count just the minimum amount against the salary cap. In such a scenario, Hill also could get a signing bonus of as much as $137,500, and the Vikings still could use that type of contract.

Free-agent guards

The Vikings have two free-agent guards in Dakota Dozier and Brett Jones but it remains to be seen if either will be re-signed.

Dozier started all 16 games last season at left guard but had his share of struggles. Jones, who also plays center, started two games at right guard. A source said Monday that Green Bay, Denver, Seattle and Houston have expressed interest in Jones.

Ex-Vikings get deals

Former Vikings guard Pat Elflein agreed Monday to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Carolina. Elflein played with the Vikings from 2017 until being waived last November, and he finished the season with the New York Jets.

Also, former Minnesota defensive end Yannick Ngakoue agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with Las Vegas. Ngakoue signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Vikings before last season before being traded to Baltimore after six games.