A source confirmed Monday that Minnesota has restructured Barr’s contract after there was a chance he might be released if he didn’t take a pay cut. According to the NFL Media, the Vikings will save $2.9 million under the salary cap.

NFL Media reported that Barr is now on the books to make $10 million in 2021, rather than $12.9 million, and that he now can become a free agent next year, two years earlier than previously possible. The contract reportedly includes a $9.4 million guaranteed salary, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

The Vikings now have about $12.25 million of salary-cap room entering Wednesday’s start of the new league year. Monday was the first day that teams could negotiate with free agents on other teams.

Barr will return after missing the final 14 games last season. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 and underwent surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle.

The certainty of Barr’s return makes it much less likely that the Vikings will re-sign free-agent linebacker Eric Wilson. Denver, where former Vikings executive George Paton is general manager, is a possible landing spot for Wilson.