Nobody with the Minnesota Vikings has brought up the dreaded “R” word. But a former Minnesota head coach has touched on the notion that the team might be in a rebuilding mode.

The Vikings have slipped considerably since making the NFC Championship Game in 2017. They’ve missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, falling to 7-9 in 2020, their first losing season since 2014.

“You got a window,” said NFL analyst Mike Tice, the Vikings’ head coach from 2002-05. “It’s like (New England coach Bill) Belichick said (last year), ‘You got a window and you got the players and you’re pushing the cap to the limit to have that window to step through and win the Super Bowl.’ And that window didn’t stay open the first time around (for the Vikings), so now they’ve got to get it back in order again for another run.”

The Vikings won a playoff game after the 2019 season, and that led to quarterback Kirk Cousins getting a two-year, $66 million extension to the original three-year, $84 million deal he signed with the team in 2018. And they did sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $12 million deal before last season, but that didn’t work out and he was traded after the Vikings got off to a 1-5 start.

But many of their other moves over the past year have given the impression of rebuilding, and much of that has to do with the salary cap. Due to lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams’ caps have dropped from $198.2 million last year to $182.5 million for 2021, resulting in the Vikings recently trimming more than $20 million heading into Wednesday’s start of free agency.

The most significant moves were releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph and left tackle Riley Reiff. The Vikings now have about $10 million of cap room.

“Last year, it was the defense and this year (it’s the offense),” Tice said.

The Vikings sought to trim salary and to get younger last year, and most of the notable moves were on defense. Key players they released or chose not to bring back as free agents included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Everson Griffen, nose tackle Linval Joseph, and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.

The Vikings went with a lot of young players on defense in 2020, and it showed. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring defense and 27th in total defense. Meanwhile, the offense was No. 11 in points scored and No. 4 in total offense.

After the season, head coach Mike Zimmer said he “probably miscalculated some things going into the season when we lost all the guys we lost” and that resulted in a “complete overhaul on defense.”

“I think last year at the time when we were going through this process, we did not know there (would be) no (spring drills), no preseason games (because of the pandemic), so I don’t think anyone knew or could predict the future,” general manager Rick Spielman said when asked about Zimmer’s comment.

After seeing what happened last year to their once-vaunted defense, the Vikings are doing what they can to rebuild it, knowing that some of that might come at the expense of the offense. But it isn’t easy because of their cap issues.

“They’re going to make other moves to try to free up some cap space, but they’re probably not going for the first-day guys (in free agency),” Tice said.

Spielman looks at that in a different way. In line to return in 2021 are two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter, who sat out in 2020 due to undergoing neck surgery, and nose tackle Michael Pierce, who opted out of the season because of the pandemic and his history of asthma.

“I look at those as two big free-agent signings for us this year,” Spielman said Thursday on KFAN-FM.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents from other teams on Monday, and can sign such players as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. By then, the Vikings might have trimmed even more money off the cap. They would need money to potentially tender their three restricted free agents — defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, wide receiver Chad Beebe and running back Mike Boone — and to sign some of their own and outside free agents. And they will need about $4 million to sign their draft picks.

One likely way to carve out more money would be getting linebacker Anthony Barr, on the books for a base salary of $12.9 million, to take a pay cut after he missed the final 14 games last season after shoulder surgery. But if Barr won’t budge, that puts the Vikings in an interesting spot on whether to release him.

Yes, they might be in a rebuilding mode, but Spielman and Zimmer still are looking to win enough in 2021 to hold onto their jobs. And it would be tough to lose another notable player on defense even if the consensus is Barr is overpaid.

“Linebackers a lot of times are a dime a dozen in free agency,” salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald said of what Barr’s market value would be as a free agent. “I don’t see where he would even trend with a group of players making $10 million a year, probably not even $7 million.”

The Vikings already seem likely to lose safety Anthony Harris, a free agent after making $11.441 million via the franchise tag. Fitzgerald said Harris should command about $12 million a year in free agency.

Minnesota’s other notable free agents on defense are three-technique defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and linebacker Eric Wilson. Johnson might not be back since the return of Pierce could result in Shamar Stephen returning to the three-technique position after a season at nose tackle. And Wilson only would be an option to re-sign if Barr is released.

Fitzgerald predicted late last season that Wilson could command $9 million or $10 million a season. However. he now sees Wilson, who is strong against the pass but less adept against the run, as more likely to get $6 million or $7 million annually.

On offense, after losing Rudolph and Reiff, the only other starter who might need to be replaced is free-agent left guard Dakota Dozier. But Dozier struggled last season while playing on a minimum contract.

Many eyes will be on what the Vikings do on the offensive line following the departure of Reiff. Tice, a longtime offensive line coach, believes the best move would be to shift right guard Ezra Cleveland, who played left tackle at Boise State, to that spot in his second NFL season.

“I’m not trying to insult the guards of the world, but it’s a lot easier find another guard than to find another tackle,” Tice said.

There has been speculation the Vikings could try to scrounge up enough money to sign free-agent right guard Kevin Zeitler, whose first two NFL seasons of 2012 and 2013 were with Cincinnati when Zimmer was Bengals defensive coordinator. Tice called Zeitler a “good, strong solid player” although he’s “not a great athlete.”

Whatever the Vikings do in free agency, it might not improve their Super Bowl window much for 2021. SportsBetting.com has them now at 50-1 odds to win Super Bowl LVI.