The Minnesota Vikings restructured the contract of punter Britton Colquitt on Thursday to save $1.375 million on the salary cap.

Colquitt, 35, entering his 13th season in the NFL, agreed to cut his 2021 base salary from $2.45 million to $1.075 million, the minimum for a player with 10 or more years of experience. Colquitt, who signed a three-year, $9 million deal last March, remains under contract for 2022 with a base salary of $3.2 million.

He was due to have $1.8 million of his original base salary for 2021 guaranteed on March 19, so there was some urgency to make a move with him. Had he not agreed to the pay cut, he would have been released.

“We were able to restructure Colquitt’s contract,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said on KFAN-FM. “I know Rob (Brzezinski, the Vikings’ executive vice president of football operations) did a great job with that. I spoke with his agent (Paul Sheehy).”

The move gets the Vikings to about $10 million under the 2021 salary cap of $182.5 million. They have made a number of other cap-related moves since last week, including releasing tackle Riley Reiff, tight end Kyle Rudolph and kicker Dan Bailey.

Colquitt, who also is the holder for kicks, is entering his third season with the Vikings. He earned his new contract last spring by averaging 42.7 yards net per punt in 2019. However, he slipped last season, averaging 38 yards net.