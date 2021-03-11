Just like that, the Minnesota Vikings have gotten under the salary cap, and with room to spare.

They did that Wednesday by releasing tackle Riley Reiff to save $11.09 million of cap room. They are now $8.7 million under the cap, which was set Wednesday at $182.5 million. Due to lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s a drop from $198.2 million in 2020.

The Vikings had hoped to lower Reiff’s cap number, including the possibility of doing it with a contract extension. But Reiff, 32, didn’t want to agree to a new deal after reworking his contract last September. Reiff agreed to take a $5 million pay cut to $5.9 million to avoid being released, a salary he was able to increase by $2 million with incentives.

Reiff, whose Vikings tenure ends after four seasons, was on the books in 2021 for a base salary of $6.75 million in addition to the possible $5 million bonus, and had a cap number of $14.95 million. His cap savings was $11.75 million, and he is displaced on the Vikings’ top 51 salaries by a player making $660,000. The Vikings incur $3.2 million of dead money.

“The offensive line wasn’t the bright light of the season at times (but) you know they need money for the cap,” said former Minnesota head coach and longtime offensive line coach Mike Tice. “Maybe (the Vikings) felt one of the younger guys (could take over at left tackle).”

The Vikings could move Ezra Cleveland from right guard or Brian O’Neill from right tackle to left tackle. The Vikings, who have the No. 14 pick in the first round, also could look to draft a tackle.

Tice believes Cleveland would be the best choice.

“I like Cleveland’s athleticism and to me (I think) he would be their first shot and then have O’Neill where he’s at on the right side, and O’Neill’s going to get better,” Tice said. “If they move O’Neill over to left, you’re starting two new tackles.”

Tice also said that if O’Neill is moved to the left side, he would command more money on a possible extension. He has one year left on a second-rookie contract while Cleveland has three years left on a second-round deal.

Reiff, entering his 10th season, becomes a free agent for the first time since he signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract with Minnesota in 2017. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald predicts he could command a deal worth around $9 million or $10 million per year.

The 48-hour legal tampering period starts Monday, and the new league year begins next Wednesday. All teams need to be under the cap then.

Tice believes Reilly would be a “better player” at right tackle. Tice said last year that Reiff wasn’t a true left tackle, and he reiterated that.

“He plays winning football until he gets into the area of the contest when they have to throw the football and then he doesn’t shine, and so he’s not a left tackle,” Tice said.

Vikings officials and Reiff weren’t available for comment. Reiff’s father, Tom Reiff, said from his Parkston, S.D., home he was “surprised” his son was released. He said he had not spoken with him for two weeks, and that he is very private regarding his NFL business. He said his son has “enjoyed it very well” playing with Minnesota.

The Vikings have made a number of moves since last week to cut salary, including releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph and kicker Dan Bailey. While they have gotten under the cap, they likely aren’t done trimming. They must decide on possible tenders for their three restricted free agents, will want to sign some free agents and need about $4 million to sign draft picks.

The Vikings could look to restructure the contract of linebacker Anthony Barr or release him if he’s unwilling to work with them on lowering his $15.062 million cap number.

“He’s damaged goods right now,” Fitzgerald said of Barr, who missed the final 14 games last season following shoulder surgery. “I wouldn’t keep him at that number.”