Dan Bailey went from being one of the NFL’s best kickers entering last December to being out of a job.

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, March 9, released Bailey after he missed 10 kicks in the final five games in 2020. That clears the way for Greg Joseph, who signed last month as a free agent, to potentially take over as the kicker.

Bailey, Minnesota’s kicker the past three seasons, was due to have $1.8 million of his $2.7 million base salary for 2021 guaranteed if still on the roster after March 19. His agent, Jordon Woy, said that proved to be an insurmountable obstacle in the Vikings keeping Bailey, 33, in order to compete with Joseph for the job.

“He enjoyed his time in Minnesota and hoped to be back this year,’’ Woy wrote in a text message to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “(The Vikings) have some cap issues and wanted to renegotiate his contract. Plus, he had $1.8 million to be guaranteed coming up soon. We couldn’t work out something that fit, so he will be a free agent. No bad blood from either side, just unfortunate part of the business.’’

The move saves the Vikings $1.04 million under the salary cap. They got a cap savings of $1.7 million in Bailey’s release and he was displaced in their top 51 salaries by a player making $660,000. Minnesota will incur $2.1 million of dead money by letting Bailey go with two years left on a three-year, $10 million deal he signed last March.

Joseph signed a one-year, $780,000, with $35,000 of it guaranteed.

Bailey in 2019 was one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers, going 27 of 29 on field-goal attempts and 40 of 44 on extra points, which had earned him a lucrative new contract. And through November last year he was 10 of 12 on field goals and 26 of 27 on extra points.

But Bailey then fell apart in the last five games, going 5 of 10 on field goals and 11 of 16 on extra points. That included missing all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in a 26-14 road loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Dec. 13.

Since Mike Zimmer took over as coach in 2014, the Vikings have had plenty of kicking issues. Blair Walsh shanked a 27-yard attempt in the waning seconds of 10-9 home loss to Seattle to open the 2015 playoffs, and was released midway through the 2016 season. Rookie Daniel Carlson missed all three of his field-goal attempts in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay in Week 2 in 2018 and was waived, clearing the way for Bailey to be signed.

Also Tuesday, the deadline passed without the Vikings placing a franchise tag on any player. Safety Anthony Harris played last year under the tag of $11.441 million but had just a so-so season. It was expected that the Vikings wouldn’t pick up his 2021 tag for $13.73 million, and he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Vikings are about $5 million over the salary cap and must be down to the cap amount by the March 17 start of the new league year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cap will go down from $198.2 to as low as $180 million.

The Vikings have a pair of big-salaried players who could be in jeopardy of being cut if they don’t restructure their contracts in tackle Riley Reiff and linebacker Anthony Barr. And punter Britton Colquitt, who is due to have $1.8 million of his 2021 salary of $2.45 potentially guaranteed on March 19, could be in jeopardy after having a sub-par season.