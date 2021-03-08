Stephen Weatherly’s year away from Minnesota was nothing special. He didn’t have a single sack with Carolina, he got cut, and now has returned to the Vikings at a reduced salary.

The defensive end vows to use all that as “fuel” moving forward.

Weatherly, whose first tenure with the Vikings went from 2016-19, agreed to return last week on a one-year, $2.5 million deal; his signing was announced officially on Monday. He could make up to $3 million with incentives, but that still would be a pay cut from the $4.55 million he earned last season with the Panthers in the first year of a two-year, $12.5 million contract that ended when he was released last month.

“Everything’s fuel,” he said. “You know what I mean? You want more money, you want more respect. Everything is more fuel.”

Weatherly takes much of the blame for his shaky season in 2020. The 26-year-old out of Vanderbilt had just 17 tackles, including no sacks, in nine games, all starts, before missing the final seven because of finger surgery.

“One of the things I definitely learned about myself this past year was that I don’t need to be so safe, that I need to continue reaching and striving forward,” Weatherly said. “I think I openly admit that my time in Carolina I was kind of happy about the deal I had signed, and a little bit of complacency set in, and that can’t happen. … That’s definitely something I learned being out and coming back (to Minnesota). So, it’s definitely one more thing I’m bringing back, that fight, that grind, that I never let complacency set in again.”

Weatherly, the Vikings’ seventh-round draft pick in 2016, made about $2 million in his first four seasons combined before getting his big deal last March with Carolina. He was a top reserve and part-time starter in 2018 and 2019, getting three sacks in each of those seasons.

Now, Weatherly said the goal is to move into a full-time starting role. He is in line at right defensive end to battle Jalyn Holmes and D.J. Wonnum and Ifeadi Odenigbo, last year’s starter, if he returns as a restricted free agent.

“I’m coming in to be the best version of myself and compete for the starting spot. … I’m coming in to try to make an impact,” he said.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman obviously hopes that will be the case with the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly.

“He’s a long, athletic defensive end that should help us in pass rush like he did when he was previously here,” Spielman said

Weatherly also hopes to continue to make an impact off the field in Minnesota. He previously was a member of the Vikings’ social justice committee, which gained more awareness in the community following last May’s death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“I feel like it’s more important or at least there’s a bit more importance placed on our ability as athletes in the region to connect with our local market and the people in our community, the same people that invest their money and their time into us,” Weatherly said. “I feel it’s only right that we fight for their behalf on a bigger platform, bring awareness to issues that may be overlooked nationally, especially after what happened here with George Floyd.”

Briefly

Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitgerald said the fifth-year option on Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes for 2022 would be worth about $9.7 million. The Vikings are not expected to pick up that option on the often-injured Hughes by the deadline, the first week in May. … The Vikings have until the March 17 start of the new league year to decide whether to tender their three restricted free agents: Odenigbo, wide receiver Chad Beebe and running back Mike Boone.