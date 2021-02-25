Gophers senior football player Seth Green, a Woodbury, Minn., native who stood out with a punishing running style as Minnesota’s Wildcat quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he shared Thursday. Due to the pandemic, he has one season of eligibility remaining.

“After many thoughts, prayers and trusted conversations I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal and play my last season elsewhere,” Green wrote in a message on Twitter. “I am saddened that this chapter of my life is coming to a close, yet am excited for what God has in store for my future!”

The Green Line, a nickname given to the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder’s train-like rushing style in a special formation tailored to that skill, rushed for 388 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games since he joined the Gophers in the 2016 recruiting class. His most successful season at Minnesota came in 2018, when he rushed 76 times for 282 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 29 rushes for 99 yards and five scores in 2019, but had only nine carries for seven yards and two TDs last fall.

When Green did throw the ball, he was successful in catching the defense off guard. He completed six of seven career passes for three touchdowns and one interception. As a pass catcher, Green, who also had a stint at tight end, didn’t break through much for the Gophers. With a position switch to receiver, he finished with career totals of six receptions for 83 yards.

Green said the goal at his to-be-determined next school is to play as a “flex tight end,” where he can use his athleticism to split out as a hybrid receiver.

Green, who will graduate from Minnesota after spring semester with a master’s degree, became a team leader and one of its most-outspoken advocates for social justice reform. Green was swept up in the sexual harassment case that included 10 Minnesota football players in fall 2016, but the Gophers reinstated Green and four others to the team in spring 2017.

“I want to personally thank God, my family, coaches, fellow teammates (past and present) and the rest of the State of Minnesota for molding me into the man that I am today,” Green wrote. He personally thanked head coach P.J. Fleck.

“Love ya Seth!!” Fleck tweeted Thursday.

Green played three years at quarterback at East Ridge High School in Woodbury before moving to Allen, Texas, where he quarterbacked Allen High School to a 14-1 record and a spot in the state championship game. Green first committed to Oregon, but returned to Minnesota as part of head coach Tracy Claeys’ one recruiting class at Minnesota in 2016. He redshirted that fall.

Green’s father, Bryan, played running back for the Gophers in 1991, and his younger brothers, twins Blaine and Bryson, will be freshmen receivers at Oklahoma State in the fall. They were in the Cowboys’ 2021 recruiting class.