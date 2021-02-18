Nissen has held the same position at Minot State for the last four seasons. He also served as MiSU’s recruiting coordinator, as well as the team’s life skills and community service coordinator. Nissen recruited and signed the 2019 NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year and All-NSIC honoree Ali Mohamed.

During Nissen’s time with Minot State, the offensive line featured two NSIC All-Conference and 11 NSIC All-Academic Team selections. The team ranked sixth in the league with 1,750 rushing yards in 2019, while also allowing just 13 sacks to rank second in the NSIC.

Nissen began his coaching career in 2015 as a graduate assistant at Southern Utah University, where he previously played on the team’s offensive and defensive lines. He was a two-time Big Sky All-Conference selection as an interior offensive lineman and was voted a team captain and SUU’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.

Nissen has a bachelor’s degree in education/exercise science and is currently working towards a master’s degree in sports management.