TAMPA, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Brady, who previously earned MVP honors with the New England Patriots, completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win and joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple teams.

"I am so proud of all the guys out here," said Brady, whose team went undefeated after dropping all three of their home games last November.

"Everything we dealt with all year, we had a rough month of November but BA (head coach Bruce Arians) had all the confidence in us, the team had a lot of confidence and we came together at the right time.

"I think we knew this was going to happen."

Brady got the Bucs off to fast start on Sunday, connecting with Rob Gronkowski for two touchdowns before finding Antonio Brown on a one-yard strike to build a 21-6 halftime lead.

The 43-year-old Brady ended the night by taking a knee to end the lopsided affair in front of an ecstatic hometown crowd that had not seen their team claim an NFL championship since January 2003, and pledged that "we're coming back."

"Being down here and experiencing this with this group of guys, every year is amazing," said Brady. "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

The MVP award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members and by fans interactively through the NFL's website.