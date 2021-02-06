Former Gophers linebacker Damien Wilson, who plays now for the Kansas City Chiefs, doesn’t often elaborate in his answers to reporters’ questions.

During his 25-minute video interview session Wednesday from Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., three sentences was roughly the most he shared on any topic. The prospect of winning back-to-back Super Bowls drew the same lack of detail or explanation, but he got so excited thinking about it, he cracked a smile and blurted a laugh.

“That would be great. If we could run it back, that’s what we are playing for,” Wilson said before laughing. “To grab two rings. How many people can say they’ve done that?”

Well, not many NFL players, period, and even fewer who once wore maroon and gold. Seventeen former Gophers players have lifted the Lombardi Trophy; only four have done it more than once.

This year, the Gophers are guaranteed at least one champion from the Super Bowl, with Wilson on one side and Buccaneers rookies Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson on the other.

Combined, the amount of Super Bowl participants Sunday from Minnesota is outdone by only four other college programs. LSU has six former players in the game; Iowa, Michigan and Clemson have four apiece. This was possible after Minnesota had a modern-era record five players picked in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It definitely shows that we (are) in the right direction,” Wilson said. “We’re on the up and up.”

In his sixth season as a pro, Wilson, 27, is tied for longest-tenured Gopher in the NFL, along with tight end Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015, played his first four years with the Cowboys and is in his second season with the Chiefs. That’s pretty straightforward, but his stops before the league weren’t linear.

“I think about that all the time,” Wilson said. “That’s a big chip on my shoulder. That’s what keeps me going most days.”

The Gloster, Miss., native was overlooked by in-state SEC programs in Mississippi State and Ole Miss, settling to sign with nearby FCS-level Alcorn State. He soon left Alcorn for Jones County Community College, where then-Gophers assistant coach Jay Sawvel started recruiting him.

Sawvel and then-head coach Jerry Kill traveled to Mississippi to visit Wilson’s family and met his mother and grandmother.

“His level of respect for his mom and grandmother was really high,” Sawvel, now the defensive coordinator at Wyoming, said of Wilson in an interview this week.

Wilson’s maternal influences were going to keep tabs on him in Minneapolis. “His mother told me point blank: ‘If you ever have a problem with Damien, make sure you let me know,’ ” Sawvell recalled. “His grandmother grabbed me and said, ‘If you ever have a problem with Damien, you let me know and I will come up there and kick his (butt).’ ”

There was a point during Wilson’s time at the U when this came in handy. His academics had slipped, so Sawvel showed Damien a text he had sent his mother. “I had the text ready to hit the send button on the phone to his grandmother, and he said, ‘Please do not do that!’ ”

“OK,” Sawvel said. “You’ve got to correct it.”

Wilson’s grades soon improved.

Wilson was always engaged on the practice field, showing a willingness to take on the dirty job of being a lead blocker on the kickoff-return team, knowing he would have to do such things in the NFL.

Wilson had 78 tackles during his junior year at Minnesota in 2013 and 119 stops in 2014, including a team-high 10.5 for lost yards. He said Wednesday his favorite memory from Minnesota was the first time the Mississippi native saw it snow.

On the field, his top memories were winning rivalry trophies: the Governor’s Victory Bell from Penn State in 2013, and in 2014, Floyd of Rosedale from Iowa and the Little Brown Jug from Michigan.

“We took ‘em all, except for that elusive Axe,” Wilson said, referencing his two losses of Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Wisconsin those years.

“Through two years of him at Minnesota, I don’t think you could have even pointed out a game that Damien didn’t play well,” Sawvel said.

Wilson’s love for the game and good health has kept him in the NFL for six seasons.

Well, not counting the paintball incident after his rookie season in 2016. He was in Minnesota, playing with college teammates in July when he removed his mask after getting shot — and then he got shot again in the eye.

Blood clouded his vision and he had to miss part of training camp. “I’m just truly blessed I didn’t lose my eye,” Wilson told Cowboys.com that August. “It’s a delicate thing, man. It’s one of those things that you look back on and it was just foolish. Camp was right around the corner and you’re out here doing something foolish to jeopardize what you’ve been working your whole life for, jeopardize all your dreams, all your passions. It’s just not smart.”

This year was the first time Wilson missed a regular-season game, and he played a season-low 12 defensive snaps in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo.

“I’ve been able to … get my body back right to peak conditions,” Wilson said Wednesday. “So, on Sunday I can go really let it loose.”

Fellow Gophers in the NFL will be watching and talking. Wilson said he recently has heard from all of his fellow Gophers in the NFL, mentioning linebackers Blake Cashman, Carter Couglin and DeVondre Campbell.

“I’ve heard from every single last one of them,” Wilson said. “We (are) a tight-knit group, man, and a tight-knit little family. Always have those guys in my corner no matter what I’m doing.”

Gophers with multiple Super Bowl rings:

3 — Jim Fahnhorst: 49ers (1985, ’89, 1990)

2 — Gale Gillingham: Packers (1967, ’68)

2 — Tony Dungy: Steelers (1979); Colts coach (2007)

2 — Keith Fahnhorst: 49ers (1982, ’85)

2 — Tyrone Carter: Steelers (2006, ’09)