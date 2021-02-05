The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe won’t, in fact, change from its now-routine date on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Big Ten had moved the rivalry game to Oct. 9 in its original 2021 schedule, but in its revised slate shared Friday, the conference returned the Gophers-Badgers game to both teams’ regular-season finale, a spot where it has been in non-pandemic years since 2014.

The Gophers will play the same nine Big Ten opponents, with four games changing dates in October. Minnesota now will have its bye on 9th, followed by Nebraska on 16th, Maryland on 23th and Northwestern on 30th.

The Gophers were scheduled to play the Cornhuskers on Black Friday, but now Nebraska will keep its traditional date for the game against Iowa.

Minnesota still will open the season against Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Minneapolis. The Buckeyes, who lost the national championship game to Alabama, will be breaking in a new quarterback with Justin Fields headed to the NFL.

Minnesota’s nonconference schedule in September remains unchanged: home against Miami (Ohio) on the 11th, at Colorado on 18th and home against Bowling Green on 25th.

Minnesota still will travel to Purdue on Oct. 2, host Illinois on Nov. 6 and have daunting back-to-back road games against Iowa on Nov. 13 and Indiana on Nov. 20.

New kicker

The Gophers football program continues to address a kicking game that played a big role in two defeats in the 2020 season.

Minnesota received a commitment from Kent State graduate transfer Matthew Trickett, a placekicker, on Friday. Trickett has two years of eligibility remaining, and his addition comes two days after the U announced the addition of another graduate transfer kicker, Will Mobley from Temple.

Trickett was the Mid-American Conference’s special-teams player of the year in 2019 when he tied for the NCAA lead with 29 field goals, including a career long of 47 yards. The Cleveland native made four of six field goals in 2020, with both misses from beyond 40 yards.

Trickett is the eighth transfer to join the Gophers since the end of last season, a long list that includes Louisiana Monroe punter Daniel Sparks.

During the 2020 season, Minnesota had two overtime losses come down to missed kicks: an extra point in the loss to Maryland and a field goal against Wisconsin. The U was 81st in the nation in field goal percentage (66.7) and 123rd on extra points (88.5).

Meanwhile, Gophers junior kicker Grant Ryerse, of East Ridge High School, has left the program. He did not play in 2020 but was the U’s kickoff specialist in 2019. The Woodbury native was on scholarship in head coach P.J. Fleck’s first class in 2017.

Updated Gophers schedule

Sept. 2 — Ohio State

Sept. 11 — Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 — at Colorado

Sept. 25 — Bowling Green

Oct. 2 — at Purdue

Oct. 9 — Bye

Oct. 16 — Nebraska

Oct. 23 — Maryland

Oct. 30 — at Northwestern

Nov. 6 — Illinois

Nov. 13 — at Iowa

Nov. 20 — at Indiana

Nov. 27 — Wisconsin