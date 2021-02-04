Usually at this time of year, just days away from the Super Bowl and the opening of spring training, fantasy football is long over. But imaginations are getting a workout this week.

Since Detroit traded Matt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks, and Deshaun Watson made it clear he no longer wants to play in Houston, the chatter has been less about Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers than the possibility of more quarterback swaps before free agency starts in March.

It makes sense; there are 30 teams not playing in Super Bowl LV, and just about every fan base outside of Green Bay, Baltimore and maybe Tennessee is angry at the quarterback who didn’t get them to Tampa, Fla., this week.

Most, if not all of it, is fantasy, and no rumor seems more unlikely than the speculation that has San Francisco suddenly enamored of Kirk Cousins — as in the 49ers not only would take on his contract but would send Jimmy Garoppolo and (at least) a first-round draft pick to Minnesota.

But if this opportunity were to present itself to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, he might blow out a knee trying to get to the phone before the 49ers recovered their senses. Until we know definitively that it’s bunk, well, as Billy Joel once sang, sometimes a fantasy is all you need.

The Vikings are playing out the string on a Super Bowl strategy that didn’t work, trying to orchestrate a tactical retreat that will have them back in the postseason using most of the personnel already under contract. But Spielman has to know there is no short-term gambit that will make next year’s team a contender.

Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo won’t do it. Heck, with the Vikings’ current defense, acquiring Aaron Rodgers probably wouldn’t do it. Whatever Cousins is now, he’s not the Vikings’ future. Unloading his albatross contract would give the Vikings some long-view options, from making a run at Watson to trading up in the draft to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

It’s too good to be true, so likely isn’t, but it’s possible the Rams’ trade for Stafford has made San Francisco desperate to upgrade while still a year away from its Super Bowl appearance. Injuries have forced Garoppolo to miss most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons, and Cousins, despite being abused behind an often taped-together offensive line, hasn’t missed a game because of injury in three seasons with the Vikings.

Spielman has shown he’s not afraid to act when it’s required, from acquiring Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending injury in August 2016 to signing Cousins to a record-breaking contract (three years, fully guaranteed $84 million) when the Vikings seemed a quarterback away from a Super Bowl. That neither really worked is, for the moment, beside the point.

The difference this time is that trading Cousins is a rebuilding move. The Vikings need more picks and more salary cap space. For instance, they will owe Cousins $35 million for 2022 if he’s still on the roster on March 19.

The Vikings had the NFL’s fourth-ranked offense in 2020, and might be an offensive lineman away from being even better in 2021. But it would have to be to help offset a defense that finished bottom six in yardage (389.2-yard average.) and scoring (29.7) allowed.

One could make a case that with Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter, Mike Hughes and Michael Pierce due back after missing most or all of 2020, and presumed improvement from rookie cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, the Vikings defense might be significantly better. But Hunter ($17.5 million) and Barr ($15 million) have the second- and fourth-highest cap hits on a salary cap projected to decrease by $22.2 million because of COVID-19 attendance losses in 2020.

And Hunter reportedly wants a raise.

Garoppolo probably isn’t the Vikings’ idea of a game-changer under center, but if this fantasy football move were to present itself, the picks and savings would require real-world action.