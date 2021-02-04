BEMIDJI -- Not much has been normal about the last year for the Bemidji State football team, but Wednesday’s National Signing Day was a welcomed return to an annual offseason milestone.

That’s not to say recruiting happened in the same way it would have pre-pandemic. It might have even played to the advantage of Division II programs, like BSU.

“Honestly, the crazy part with the recruiting this year is that the Division I schools had dead periods,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “We had close to probably 400 student-athletes on campus. ...We got to see (recruits) and work with them, which is such a big advantage. That really made it nice to identify guys and try to give them enough time to make the proper decision.

“That part was good. It just seemed like it was a really long time without having a fall (season), that’s for sure.”

The Beavers unveiled a signing class of 23 players, which is a tad smaller than in years past.

With the NCAA extending an extra year of eligibility to athletes because of the pandemic, roster spots have become more valuable than ever.

BSU coaches gave the team’s seniors the opportunity to come back. As a result, all but two seniors -- defensive ends Lucas Garbe and Nick Johnson -- plan to return for the 2021 season.

“(The seniors) deserve that if they want to come back and they can enhance their portfolio, or get another degree, major or minor. I want those guys to come back,” Bolte said. “They’ve done so much for Bemidji State, for me and for the program. You’ve got to be able to do it the right way.”

Bolte expects it will take two or three years for recruiting to gradually return to normal from the effects of the pandemic eligibility waiver.

Familiar names, NFL ties

Even without much roster turnover, there will be new additions to the team, including some familiar names.

Two Bemidji High School products -- running back Will Falldorf and linebacker Colton Hinrichs -- have signed national letters of intent and will soon trade in blue jerseys for green.

“Colton Hinrichs is about as good a fit as you can possibly get,” Bolte said. “He just fits for what we do. He can run in space, he’s violent. He’s just a really fun player to watch. He’s very cerebral, and a guy we’ve been seeing play at the Chet for a long time. We’re excited about keeping him here in town.”

Falldorf has family history with the Beavers. Both his father and grandfather played for the program.

“Will is a dynamic player. He ran as well as anybody at our football camp here at Bemidji State during the summer,” Bolte said. “Will’s a competitive guy. He lives in the weight room. I know he was a great football player in high school, but I think his better days are even coming once he gets into a college system.”

Bo Olszewski has a name football fans from Bemidji to New England will recognize.

The defensive back from Alvin, Texas, will follow in the footsteps of his older brothers EJ and Gunner, both of whom roamed the BSU secondary. Gunner Olszewski is now an All-Pro punt returner for the New England Patriots.

“I’m not making comparisons to his brothers, but I think he is a blend between the two,” Bolte said. “You can certainly see on film just the way Bo and that family has played in the past. He flies around and throws his body into things and is very physical.”

Thirteen offensive players and 10 defensive players comprise the signing class, with recruits hailing from five states (Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Texas).

Spring plans

Bemidji State has gone more than a year since its last game, after the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall season due to the pandemic.

The NCAA has granted teams more practice time than usual this spring, which will finally allow players to return to the gridiron.

Like most NSIC programs, the Beavers are tentatively planning on playing a handful of exhibition games throughout April. The annual Green and White spring game will then be played May 1.

“They will be neutral site, so I don’t know if fans will be allowed. It’s more like a joint practice, like an NFL joint practice,” Bolte said of the exhibitions.

Underclassmen will likely get more reps than seniors and juniors, Bolte said.

Teams are embracing any opportunity to compete.

“We’re treating April essentially as a true in-season,” Bolte said. “Our guys will get that four-week understanding of what the fall will come back to. … That should scratch the itch a little bit to get some competition, which they need.”

2021 BSU Football Signing Class

National Letter of Intent

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous School)

Cameron Anderson, WR, 6-1, 170, Blue Earth, Minn. (Blue Earth HS)

Tristan Benjamin, OL, 6-3, 270, Danbury, Wis. (Webster HS)

David Collins, RB, 5-10, 180, St. Michael, Minn. (St. Michael-Albertville HS)

Alex Current, WR, 5-11, 175, Muskego, Wis. (Muskego HS)

Chris Ewing, DE, 6-4, 230, Chanhassen, Minn. (Chanhassen HS)

Will Falldorf, RB, 5-10, 180, Bemidji, Minn. (Bemidji HS)

Isaac Hagstrom, OL, 6-5, 260, Annandale, Minn. (Annandale HS)

Kaden Hagy, DT, 6-3, 285, Forest City, Iowa (Forest City HS)

Colton Hinrichs, LB, 6-2, 210, Bemidji, Minn. (Bemidji HS)

Bill Ketola, OL, 6-4, 315, New Brighton, Minn. (Mounds View HS)

Darnell McCrea, DT, 5-10, 290, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minneapolis North HS)

Dylan Meyer, FB, 6-1, 220, Hickman, Neb. (Norris HS)

Michael Moore, DB, 6-2, 160, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minneapolis Edison HS)

Bo Olszewski, DB, 5-11, 180, Alvin, Texas (Alvin HS)

Zach Ott, OL, 6-2, 300, Mason City, Iowa (Rockford HS)

Tyler Shaver, DB, 6-0, 180, Prior Lake, Minn. (Prior Lake HS)

Offer of Admission

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous School)

Shane Atz, OL, 6-0, 275, Roseville, Minn. (Roseville HS)

Arian Garcia, OL, 6-1, 305, Gretna, Neb. (Gretna HS)

Marcus Hansen, DE, 5-11, 235, Waseca, Minn. (Waseca HS)

Luke Hessenauer, DT, 6-2, 240, Milton, Wis. (Milton HS)

Drayton Lehman, WR, 5-8, 165, Mosinee, Wis. (Mosinee HS)

Quincy Mabin, OL, 6-3, 270, Farmington, Minn. (Farmington HS)

Connor Zender, DL, 6-0, 280, Crosby, Minn. (Crosby Ironton HS)