Travis Kelce is the only tight end in NFL history with five 1,000-yard seasons but he appears to have more on his mind than being the best at his position.

The Kansas City Chiefs star feels he and teammate Tyreek Hill can become known as the best tight end/receiver combo in NFL history.

They certainly make for a highly productive tandem, and Kelce was up for discussing the subject on Wednesday as the Chiefs prepared for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

"Without a doubt," Kelce said during his availability session. "It's something that's never been talked about between me and him, but we know what we're both capable of and how much we feed off each other's success."

Kelce and Hill each had huge outings when the Chiefs dispatched the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game on Jan. 24.

Hill set a Kansas City postseason season record with 172 receiving yards while making nine receptions. Kelce had 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and his 13 receptions tied the NFL postseason record for catches by a tight end -- matching Hall of Famers Kellen Winslow (Jan. 2, 1982 for the Chargers) and Shannon Sharpe (Jan. 9, 1994 for the Broncos).

Kelce's five 100-yard postseason outings are also a record for a tight end. He has 73 receptions for 859 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 postseason games, marks that rank second behind Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski (83 catches for 1,206 yards and 12 scores).

The six-time Pro Bowler set an NFL record for tight ends with 1,416 receiving yards this season. He also had a career-high 105 catches -- his second time with more than 100 -- while making 11 scoring receptions.

Meanwhile, Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in all five of his NFL seasons. He set a career best with 15 touchdown receptions this season, matched his career high of 87 catches and accumulated 1,276 yards.

Hill has topped 1,000 yards three times during his career, missing out on a fourth such season in 2019 due to missing four games with a shoulder injury.

Hill is on board with the all-time greats chatter but cautions that winning is a much more important ingredient to himself and Kelce.

"Kelce, for him to be his size (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) and he's very nimble and very light on his feet for a guy of his stature," Hill said. "When I first got here, I was like, 'Man, this big guy can run routes, are you serious?' But the dude is crazy good. Kelce is crazy good.

"We don't too much get into stats. I feel like we try to pride ourselves on winning the game. "Now, granted ... we want to make the big play. ... But as far as looking at stats, we just want to win the game and just be the best and just help each other out."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appreciates having such talents at his disposal.

"I think what makes each of them great really is how they complement the other well," Mahomes said. "The fact that Tyreek can beat man coverage, catch over the top, be able to make big plays happen, opens up the middle for Travis. And so to be able to have guys that complement each other so well, and individually are such great talents, I think is what makes them such a dynamic duo and a group of guys who I'm glad are on my team."

Certainly, the Buccaneers haven't forgotten how Hill racked up 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns against them in a 27-24 victory in Week 12.

In fact, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians sounds like the nightmares from the earlier meeting have never stopped.

"I'm not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and Kelce and Mahomes," Arians said. "That's a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it."