Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said his name being mentioned for vacant head-coaching positions is the sign of a good thing — even if it might raise some maroon-and-gold fans’ blood pressures.

For the first time Wednesday, Feb. 3, Fleck addressed how Parker Executive Search, the firm used by the University of Tennessee, identified Fleck and two other candidates in late January for the Volunteers’ job opening. Fleck soon declined his interest in the job, and Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel was hired a few days later.

“I’m committed to the University of Minnesota; I think that is the easiest way to (explain) it,” Fleck said on a video conference call from Dinkytown. “We love it here. Simple as that. I think my agent (Bryan Harlan) spoke for the party of us. We love coaching here. We love being here.”

Fleck was tied a previous vacancy at Florida State when the Gophers were sitting at 8-0 toward the end of the 2019 season. That same week, he received a new seven-year, $33-million contract from Minnesota through 2026. At that time, Fleck said: “We’ve made a commitment to being here, that’s for sure. University has made a commitment back to us as well. We’re going to continue to do those things.”

In late December, NFL Media reported at least one pro franchise wanted to speak to Fleck about its opening. One of the reasons Fleck was mentioned for a pro position was his early background in the NFL, including his brief playing career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004-05 and his one-year coaching stint as an assistant handling Tampa Bay Buccaneers receivers in 2012.

Fleck said attention from other jobs is a byproduct of Minnesota’s success. “That’s part of it,” he said Wednesday. “That is a compliment to our players. That is a compliment to our staff. That is a compliment to the University of Minnesota when your name is being mentioned for different things.

“I know that is kind of hard for people to see at times. We love it here. We love being the head coach at the University of Minnesota. We love working for (Athletics Director) Mark Coyle. Hope the feeling is the same on the outside.”

Fleck is 26-19 in four seasons at Minnesota, but he is just 15-19 in the Big Ten, including 1-7 against the school’s two biggest rivals, Wisconsin and Iowa. He has been intriguing for other rebuilding teams because of his unique coaching style and for taking Western Michigan to 13-1 and the Cotton Bowl in 2016 and then lifting Minnesota to 11-2 and the Outback Bowl in 2019. The Gophers came down off that mountain top last year, finishing 3-4.

Fleck’s current contract, which has six seasons remaining, had a first-year buyout of $10 million in 2020, but that has fallen to $4.5 million in 2021. For higher-tier programs used to spending big bucks for coaches, that is a small hurdle to clear and it seems to set up another contract negotiation between Minnesota and Fleck in the near future.