With a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady wasn’t going to be denied. He knew if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers converted on third down, they could run out the clock on the Green Bay Packers, and thus, avoid giving the ball back to Aaron Rodgers.

Maybe it was surprising then that Brady took the shotgun snap in the NFC Championship Game and threw the ball to rookie receiver Tyler Johnson.

Not superstar receiver Mike Evans. Not rising star Chris Godwin. Not best bud Rob Gronkowski.

No, with a chance to end the game, Brady scanned the field, saw Johnson beat his defender over the middle, and let it rip. While he didn’t actually catch the ball, Johnson drew a pass interference call on the play, and a couple of minutes later, the Buccaneers walked away with a 31-26 victory

Think about that: In the biggest moment of the season, the greatest quarterback of all time had enough trust in a kid from North Minneapolis to throw him the ball.

“It’s unreal that Tom trusts me on that type of level,” Johnson said. “At the same time, me being the confident player that I am, I expect that.”

So does everyone who knows Johnson.

He always has lived for the big moments, whether that be as a teenager at Minneapolis North Community High School, a college student at the University of Minnesota or an NFL player living out his childhood dream at the highest level.

In other words, the fact Johnson got the ball in winning time of the NFC Championship Game shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s been preparing for this his whole life.

“It doesn’t shock me,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “That’s who Tyler Johnson is. You look at him and all the things he did for our program, all the huge catches, all the special catches, all the one-handed catches, all the big-moment catches that he makes look routine. You could make a highlight tape from practices and games that would last hours.”

Looking back on that one play itself, Johnson wouldn’t have blamed Brady if he had thrown to someone else. He dropped a pass earlier in the game, and promised himself that if he got another opportunity, he wasn’t going to waste it. He made good on that promise, if only by drawing a penalty.

“I kept going up and down the sideline shouting out, like, ‘Yo, I need that one back, I need that one back,’ ” Johnson said. “In the locker room after the game, I went up to Tom and told him, like, ‘Yo. I appreciate you for having trust in me there.’ He told me, ‘You’ve been grinding. Of course I’m going to trust you there.’ That gave me a lot of confidence.”

That play against the Packers wasn’t the only time Johnson has risen to the occasion in the playoffs.

He had a huge, diving 15-yard catch in the previous round against the New Orleans Saints when he contorted his body, fully extended his arms and snatched the ball out of midair before it hit the ground. That helped the Buccaneers pick up a crucial first down as they took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the 30-20 win.

“He plays his best football when the game is on the line,” Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “That’s what he does. He’s done that his entire life. He did it for North Minneapolis. He did for the Gophers. Now he’s doing it for the Buccaneers. That’s the type of player he is.”

And the type of player he’s always been.

“None of this surprises me,” North High School football coach Charles Adams said. “We have that mindset in our program of not being surprised by success, and Tyler is a perfect example of that. He’s put in the work and earned everything that’s come his way. All of us that had an impact in his life along the way can be proud to be a part of his story.”

The rest of his story remains unwritten, with a crucial chapter coming Sunday at Super Bowl LV.

“There were times this season where I was kind of frustrated about my role not being able to be out there,” Johnson said. “It just taught me to be patient and stay hungry no matter what. A hungry dog is a dangerous dog, and whenever my time comes, I’m definitely going to be ready for it.”