DULUTH — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win Sunday's Super Bowl, according to a 10-week-old rescue tiger from the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.

Dash was given the option of two separate boxes: one decorated Bucs-style, the other to represent the Kansas City Chiefs. In a video, he appears a little KC-curious, but ultimately walks into the cutout hole of Tampa Bay's box.

Added insult for KC: He proceeded to chew that box apart.

Dash differs from PointsBet, which gives Kansas City the win.

Super Bowl LV is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS.