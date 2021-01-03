Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense literally stumbled out of the gate, but the veteran quarterback bounced back with more than 400 yards passing to lead the Vikings over the Detroit Lions 37-35 in the season finale on Sunday, Jan. 3.

With star running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Riley Reiff out, Cousins took to the air and threw touchdown passes to receiver Chad Beebe and backup running backs Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah — all in the first half.

Following a Mattison rushing touchdown early in the third quarter, Harrison Smith recorded his team-leading fifth interception of the season. The Vikings turned the turnover into a field goal and a 31-23 lead. Detroit threatened to draw even, but Minnesota held the lead for the rest of the game.

Mattison finished with 145 combined yards to go with his two scores, and Pro Bowl rookie Justin Jefferson added 133 yards receiving on nine catches.