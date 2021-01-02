Entering this season, there was drama on whether running back Dalvin Cook would sign a long-term extension with the Vikings. Entering next season, plenty of attention will be on whether they can get tackle Brian O’Neill locked up.

Cook agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension before this season. And, judging by what he said Friday, O’Neill also wants to get an extension done.

“I love Minnesota, I love the Vikings, I love everybody here,’’ O’Neill said Friday about whether he wants to remain long term with the team. “I believe in our team, I believe in our locker room and I believe in our coaches and yes, absolutely.’’

In his third season, O’Neill is Minnesota’s top offensive lineman. He is ranked No. 23 among NFL tackles by Pro Football Focus.

O’Neill played left tackle his senior year of 2017 at Pittsburgh before moving to the right side with Minnesota. It’s not out of the question he could return to left tackle next season.

Left tackle Riley Reiff has a salary-cap number of $13.95 million for 2021, and likely would need to take a pay cut to return. If Reiff, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list and might not play in Sunday’s season finale at Detroit, does not return, next season’s left tackle could be Ezra Cleveland or O’Neill.

Cleveland, a left tackle at Boise State, moved to right guard as a rookie. O’Neill said Friday he’ll gladly play wherever the Vikings want.

“If they believe in me to (play left tackle), I will attack that responsibility with everything I’ve got to the best of my ability, and same with staying at right or whatever it is,’’ he said.

If O’Neill were to shift positions, he likely could command more in contract negotiations. Left tackles are paid more than right tackles.

Bailey's struggles

Dan Bailey missed six kicks all of last season. Over the past four games, he’s missed eight.

“It’s been frustrating. … There’s a couple games there where I wasn’t playing to my standard at all,” the Vikings kicker said.

Bailey missed three kicks Dec. 6 against Jacksonville, a field goal and two extra points, and then missed all four attempts Dec. 13 at Tampa Bay, three field goals and an extra point. There was speculation he could lose his job.

“That’s a reality, any week, really,’’ he said. “Hopefully, you’re not thinking about that, but it’s a performance-based business, and obviously I did not perform.”

Bailey made all four of his kicks Dec. 20 against Chicago but missed another extra point Dec. 25 at New Orleans. And now he’s battling a back injury.

Bailey missed practices Wednesday and Thursday. He returned Friday on a limited basis and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

“I’ve had a couple issues over my career with the back,’’ he said. “I think it’s just one of those things where, just like anybody else, it can kind of pop up. … We’ll just see how it feels (Saturday).’’

Bailey said it will be a “collective decision” whether he kicks Sunday. If he doesn’t, Taylor Bertolet would be elevated from the practice squad.

Bailey last year was 27 of 29 on field goals and 40 of 44 on extra points. This season, he’s 14 of 20 on field goals and 33 of 38 on extra points.

Wilson's finale?

It’s possible linebacker Eric Wilson could play his final game Sunday for the Vikings.

Wilson is due to become a free agent in March, and salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald has said he could command a contract worth “$9 million or $10 million a year.” If the Vikings were to re-sign Wilson, they likely would have to part ways with linebacker Anthony Barr, who was lost for the season in Week 2 with a shoulder injury and is on the books in 2021 for a cap number of $15.062 million.

“It’s a great opportunity,’’ Wilson said of becoming a free agent. “We’ll see what happens. … If it’s (with the Vikings), that’s wonderful. … It would be great if there was an opportunity that made sense for the team and me.’’

Smith's YAC is up

Due to missing three games because of injury, Vikings tight end Irv Smith likely won’t have as many catches as last season. But Smith, who has 28 receptions to 36 in 2019, has increased his yards per catch average from 8.6 to 12.0.

“You’ve got to have a plan after you catch (a ball),’’ Smith said. “I’ve just been trying to work on my YAC (yards after catch), and every time I catch the ball, the first guy is not going to bring me down.’’

Smith said he’s back in the groove after being bogged down in November and early December with groin and back injuries. He has 13 catches for 153 yards the past three games.