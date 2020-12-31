Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had many memorable moments on the field during his rookie season. He has 79 catches for 1,267 yards so far, and needs just 47 yards in the season finale at Detroit on Sunday to break hall of fame receiver Randy Moss’ franchise rookie record.

But Jefferson actions off the field last week might go down as his most memorable moment.

While he couldn’t physically be with his mom for Christmas due to COVID restrictions, Jefferson was able to make her day any way, gifting her a brand-new Range Rover to thank her for everything she’s done for him. He hit her up on FaceTime with the automobile parked in the driveway, and posted her reaction on his Instagram account.

“That was special, man,” Jefferson said. “My mama always told me that her dream car was the Range Rover. It’s my first year and I wanted to do something special for her for Christmas. I’m so happy I was able to do that. I couldn’t ask for any better situation.”

Mark that down as something else on a long list of accomplishments for Jefferson this season.

He has tried to downplay his personal statistics this season, though that’s been easier said than done with Jefferson reaching a new milestone seemingly each week. He has an outside chance of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, though Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the clear frontrunner.

“You can’t really miss it with social media,” Jefferson said of his 2020 season accomplishments. “I see it a lot; I don’t really put all my attention to it. I just go out there every game and play my heart out. I’m not really too, too big on stats and numbers. I just want to help my team win.”

His main focus heading into next season is continuing to improve. As impressive as Jefferson has been this season, he understands that he is far from a finished product.

“There’s always room for improvement with everything I do,” Jefferson said. “I don’t do anything perfectly. There’s definitely a lot of work to be done. Just trying to get faster, stronger, being able to run smoother routes. I’m definitely going to be in the lab this offseason.”