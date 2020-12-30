Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook flew home Wednesday, Dec. 30, to Miami after the death of his father and will not play in Sunday’s season finale at Detroit, a source said.

A source said that Cook’s father, James Cook, had gone into a diabetic coma before his death at the age of 46. James Cook also was the father of Georgia running back James Cook Jr.

The Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs, and it remains to be seen when Cook will return to Minnesota.

“The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin’s father, James Cook,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said on a Zoom call with the media Wednesday he had learned of the death of Cook’s father earlier in the morning. He said he had not had a chance to talk to Cook but sent him a text. He plans to reach out to him later in the week.

“That’s tragic news,” Cousins said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I just want him to take all the time he needs to process though that. So very sorry to hear that.”

Rookie receiver Justin Jefferson also expressed his condolences in a Zoom call.

“First and foremost, just want to give all my prayers to Dalvin and his family,” Jefferson said. “It’s a tough situation to be in, to lose your loved ones, but we’re all behind him, and we’re all praying for him.”

Cook could be replaced by Alexander Mattison for Sunday’s game. Mattison sat out last Friday’s 52-33 loss at New Orleans due to a concussion but he was back at practice Wednesday on a limited basis. The Vikings also have Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah available at running back.

Cook, in his fourth season, was named to his second straight Pro Bowl last week. He finishes the year with 1,557 yards rushing, which is the third most in Vikings history and which assures him of being the NFL’s second-leading rusher behind Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Cook has an edge of 1,918 to 1,891 over Henry for the NFL lead in yards from scrimmage and is likely to be the league leader in yards per game at 137.0.

Sunday will be the second game Cook misses this season. He suffered a groin strain early in the second half Oct. 11 at Seattle and then sat out an Oct. 18 home game against Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Cook was named winner of the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award, an annual honor the Twin Cities chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America gives to a Vikings player for his cooperation and professionalism with the media.