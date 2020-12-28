With four wide receivers on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Cleveland Browns on Monday plucked Alexander Hollins off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski knows the receiver well after serving as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator last season. As a rookie with the Vikings in 2019, Hollins played in five games and had two catches for 46 yards. He spent most of that year on the practice squad.

Hollins lands on Cleveland’s 53-man roster after he failed to make the Vikings’ active roster this season and spent the first 15 games on the practice squad.

The Browns need help after receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were placed on the COVID-19 list, and sat out last Sunday’s 23-16 loss at the New York Jets. And they like that Hollins has a good grasp of Stefanski’s offensive system.

The Vikings considered signing Hollins to their 53-man roster, but a source said he believed the better option was to go to the Browns.

“We’d like to keep all of our practice-squad players,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Hollins arrived in Cleveland on Sunday night and Monday began going through coronavirus protocols. While he won’t be able to practice with the team this week, he should be available, if needed, for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Lynch's starting nod

The Vikings have had seven different linebackers start games this season. The latest to get a nod was an undrafted rookie.

Blake Lynch, playing in just his third NFL game, had his first start in last Friday’s 52-33 loss at New Orleans due to numerous injuries. Lynch, who played at Baylor and has spent most of the season on the practice squad, had a team-high 10 tackles.

“Blake’s a young guy that kind of got thrown into the fire a little bit and he made some tackles,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s still got some work to do.’’

The Vikings began the year with Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson as the starting linebackers, but Barr was lost for the season in Week 2 due to a shoulder injury and Kendricks has missed the past four games because of a calf injury. Todd Davis, rookie Troy Dye and Hardy Nickerson also have gotten starts this season, but Davis (ribs) and Dye (concussion/hamstring) sat out against the Saints.

At least offense was decent

While the Vikings fell apart on defense against the Saints, at least the offense was solid.

Minnesota had 364 total yards and its third-highest scoring output of the season. Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, and the Vikings scored TDs all five times they advanced inside the New Orleans 20.

“I thought Kirk did a nice job getting the ball out to the right places early,’’ Zimmer said. “We did a nice job in the red zone.’’

The Vikings entered Monday sixth in the NFL in total offense. They are seeking to finish in the top 10 for the first time since they were No. 5 in 2009.

Briefly

–Perhaps the three greatest halfbacks in Vikings history will be on hand Sunday at Ford Field. Adrian Peterson will play for Detroit, Dalvin Cook for the Vikings and Robert Smith will be the Fox analyst for the game. It should be noted that Chuck Foreman, whose three 1,000-yard seasons trail only Peterson’s seven and Smith’s four for the most in team history, played fullback.

–With 79 catches, Justin Jefferson already has broken Randy Moss’ 1998 rookie team record of 69. With 1,267 yards, Jefferson needs just 47 Sunday to topple Moss’ rookie mark of 1,313. “The season he’s had is special, whether you’re a first-year guy or a 10-year guy,’’ said receiver Adam Thielen. “What he’s been able to do this year has been extremely impressive.’’

–Sunday will mark Round 1 of Spielman battles in the NFC North. Chris Spielman, brother of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, was named earlier this month Detroit’s special assistant to the owner and CEO. Chris starred at linebacker for the Lions from 1988-95.