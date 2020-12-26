Vikings fans would likely rather had a lump of coal.

The Saints running back had the NFL's first six-touchdown game in the post-Depression era as New Orleans coasted to a 52-33 win over Minnesota on Christmas Day.

Kamara's big game is only the second time a player rushed for six scores in a single game. Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals first performed the feat on Nov. 29, 1929, against the Chicago Bears.

Running against a depleted Vikings defense, Kamara amassed 152 yards on the ground, much of that in large chunks. Minnesota played without linebackers Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye and Todd Davis, and the Saints attacked the middle of the field without much resistance.

"Very disappointing defensively today. Couldn't stop the run, didn't cover well, couldn't get any pressure on the quarterback, couldn't tackle," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. "They just mashed us up front, they couldn't slow them down."

It wasn't just Kamara who found success running the ball. Former Vikings running back Latavius Murray added 72 yards on the ground as New Orleans rushed for 264 yards, averaging almost six yards per carry.

While the defense was porous, it also generated turnovers to help the Vikings in the game. Linebacker Hardy Nickerson and cornerback Harrison Hand each caught their first career interceptions.

Irv Smith Jr. contributed a lift on offense, catching six passes for 53 yards and two scores. Smith is averaging more than 11 yards per catch while playing as Minnesota's top tight end the past three weeks.

"Touchdowns are great, but the goal and objective of the game is to win," Smith said. "We fell short of that today."

The offense just couldn't keep pace with New Orleans (11-4). The 52 points allowed Friday by Minnesota (6-9) were just two points shy of the franchise record. After years of building on the Vikings' brand of hard-nosed, tough defense, Zimmer was harshly critical of his team's performance.

"This is a bad defense, the worst one I've ever had," he said.