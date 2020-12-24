Last January, bogged down by a knee injury, Zach Line retired from the NFL after seven seasons as a fullback with the Vikings and Saints. But that hardly meant he was done with football.

Waiting for Line was a job as head coach at his alma mater, Oxford (Mich.) High School, in a town of 3,500 located 40 miles north of Detroit.

“I always thought that I’d at some point get into coaching,’’ he said. “Obviously, being in my hometown makes it even sweeter.’’

The Wildcats, who play in Michigan’s largest high school classification, went just 2-5 in what was a rebuilding year that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. But if Line, 30, can work his way up in coaching the way he did as a player, he’ll have himself a successful career.

When he was in high school, Line said, he didn’t know if would earn a college scholarship. He wound up at Southern Methodist as a running back and and ran for 1,200 or more yards for three consecutive seasons. Undrafted by the NFL, he moved to fullback. He played for the Vikings 2013-16, and for New Orleans from 2017-19.

On Friday, the Vikings will face the Saints at the Superdome, and Line will be watching.

“I’ve got to be for the Saints,’’ he said. “I feel like I had a higher level of success there, but I have no hard feelings against the Vikings. … And I know a lot more people (with New Orleans) now than I do with the Vikings.”

When Minnesota won the NFC North in 2015, Line scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving. After the 2016 season, though, he had hip surgery and wasn’t re-signed. Instead, the Vikings turned to C.J. Ham. Line found a new home in New Orleans, where he made the playoffs in each of his three years.

But two of those postseasons were ended by Minnesota.

Line played in a 29-24 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2017 playoffs, when Stefon Diggs scored on a miraculous 61-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to end the game. In the playoff opener last season, Line sat out a 26-20 overtime home loss to the Vikings because of an injury.

“That killed me, missing that game,” Line said. “I had a knee injury last year that was nagging but I was hoping to be back for that game. You’re a competitor, and you want to be out there to help your team.

Line had undergone surgery for a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee when the Saints had a bye in Week 9 and was able to play in four of the final eight regular-season games. But after the season, he came to the realization he wouldn’t be able to play anymore and retired in January.

That month, he landed the job at Oxford, replacing his old coach, Bud Rowley, who had been at the school for 42 years.

“Why not take the knowledge that I had gained, that was fresh in my mind after my NFL career, and give it to the kids?” Line said. “It was a crazy first year because of COVID. We didn’t have a training camp or spring ball, and we were kind of installing things over Zoom. … We had some tough losses but we’re in a tough division. I was proud of the team.”

To help him learn the coaching ropes, Line hasn’t hesitated to reach out to some of his NFL connections. Early in the season, he exchanged texts with Cleveland Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, once his running backs coach in Minnesota, and got some valuable advice about game planning.

“He had the football makeup and IQ for (coaching),” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I am excited that he’s getting the experience and the gray hairs and stress that he’s seen us experience as coaches here.”

Line still keeps up with several players on the Vikings, including Ham and wide receiver Adam Thielen, who long has been a good friend. While Thielen is a co-owner of an ETS Sports Performance gym in Lakeville, Line is a co-owner of ETS facilities in Oxford and Holland, Mich.

“I definitely saw things in him that I could see him being a coach in the future, no doubt about it,” Thielen said. “I’m sure he’ll have a ton of success at that or whatever he does, because that’s the type of person he is.”