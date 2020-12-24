The Vikings need a miracle to make the playoffs. With that in mind, perhaps it’s a good time to face New Orleans.

The Vikings beat the Saints on the Minneapolis Miracle in the 2017 playoffs. And, while it might not have been miraculous, they were big underdogs in the 2019 playoffs before winning unexpectedly in overtime at New Orleans.

On Friday, the Vikings (6-8) will return to the Superdome as seven-point underdogs. They would need to upset the Saints (10-4), win Jan. 3 at Detroit and have several other things go their way to make the postseason again.

“Hopefully, we can get back down there and find another way to win,” said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph won last January’s wild-card game 26-20 in overtime after entering the game 7½-point underdogs.

Of course, that was nothing compared to the wild-card game at U.S. Bank Stadium in January 2018, when Minnesota won 29-24 on Case Keenum’s stunning 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the final play.

Throw in those two playoff games, and there’s a rivalry brewing between the Vikings and Saints. Including those games, Friday will mark the fifth time the teams have met in the past four seasons. Make it six when a 2019 preseason game is included.

“They certainly have a healthy respect for each other, and it’s kind of turned into a little bit of a rivalry,” said former Vikings star tight end Steve Jordan, the father of Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan. “(The Saints) clearly understand that the Vikings have put them out of the playoffs on two occasions, so that’s something that no one in that building forgets about.

“It’s a big deal with the fans. They know the challenges the Saints have had with the Vikings the last few years.”

The Christmas Day game, broadcast by Fox, will mark the fifth straight time the teams have faced off on national television. In addition to the two playoff games, they played at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2017 opener on Monday Night Football and on Sunday Night Football in October 2018.

The Vikings have won three of the past four meetings, including a 29-19 regular-season victory in 2017. The Saints won 30-20 in 2018.

“We know them, they know us,” said Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. “It’s a familiar sight for us.”

As a rookie in 2017, Cook rushed for 127 yards against New Orleans in his first NFL regular-season game. He suffered a torn ACL in fourth game that season and sat out the dramatic playoff win, but he has talked how that game is “going to last forever.”

“It’s tough to top the Minneapolis Miracle and what that meant and all that,” said wide receiver Adam Thielen. “I’m sure that will be shown for years and years to come.”

Last season’s Vikings playoff win also will also be remembered for a long time. On the first possession of overtime, Thielen’s 43-yard reception from Cousins to the Saints 2-yard line set up Rudolph’s winning touchdown.

“It was special,” Cook said. “I embraced it, and it’s just something that I’ll remember forever — Rudy making that catch and spilling the ball on the ground.’’

Great games often lead to rivalries, and former NFL fullback Zach Line said that has been the case with the Vikings and Saints. Line played for Minnesota from 2013-16 and with New Orleans from 2017-19. He faced his former team in the Minneapolis Miracle game but watched last season’s playoff game from the sideline because of a knee injury.

“There’s definitely some history there,” Line said. “There’s obviously some games and some plays that will go down forever. So, I think inherently there’s a little bit of a rivalry between the teams now.”

The two head coaches deny that to be the case, but they’re good buddies. Mike Zimmer of Minnesota and Sean Payton of New Orleans got to know each other when both were assistants from 2003-05 in Dallas under hall of fame coach Bill Parcells. Zimmer was then defensive coordinator, Payton assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

If you ask Vikings safety Harrison Smith, the relationship between the coaches adds intrigue to the matchup.

“We’ve had some pretty big games,” Smith said. “Normally, a good battle with them. You’ve also got the connect between the two head coaches in their time before, one being offense and one being defense. That’s a cool storyline.”

Payton has handled the playoff losses with grace. Zimmer said that after the Minneapolis Miracle, Payton texted to say, “That will be one for us to remember.”

“Sean and I have always been good friends,’’ Zimmer said. “My (two) daughters had babysat his kids when we were in Dallas together. … Sean and I have such respect for one another that I don’t think, even as cocky as he is, I don’t think we ever want to affect our friendship any.”

Payton agreed.

“Mike is one of my closer friends in the industry, and so I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish and what they do, and we’ve had some hard-fought games,” Payton said.

Even though Payton has lost the past two playoff games to Zimmer’s Vikings, it should be noted that his Saints beat Minnesota, 31-28 in overtime, in the 2009 NFC Championship Game. Two weeks later, they defeated Indianapolis 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

And Payton does have a 2-1 lead over Zimmer in the regular season. In 2014, when the Vikings went 7-9 in Zimmer’s first season as a head coach, they lost 20-9 at New Orleans in Week 3.

On Friday, the Vikings need a victory over to remain alive for a playoff spot, but even that might not be enough.

If the Vikings win, they also would need to beat Detroit on Jan. 3, and need Arizona (8-6) to lose both its remaining games and Chicago (7-7) to lose one of its final two. The Cardinals play host Saturday to San Francisco on Sunday, and are at the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 3. The Bears play at Jacksonville on Sunday and against Green Bay at home on Jan. 3.

For all those scenarios to shake out would indeed be another miracle.