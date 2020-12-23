Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins still considers last season’s playoff game against the New Orleans Saints the loudest of his career.

The deafening volume inside the Superdome is unlike any homefield advantage in the NFL, making it nearly impossible for opposing players to think, let alone call plays in the huddle and hear snap counts at the line of scrimmage.

It’s also what made Cousins’ walk-off touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph in last year’s 26-20 overtime victory that much sweeter, hearing the crowd going from thunderous noise to almost dead silent in seconds. There’s nothing like silencing an opposing fan base.

All of those factors will be conspicuously absent when the Vikings take on the Saints on Christmas Day. While a smattering of 3,000 fans will be allowed inside the Superdome, it’s hard to imagine them being much of nuisance.

“It probably will be something I’m not used to making that dramatic switch,” Cousins said. “At the same time, I remember at Soldier Field, they still played their ‘Bear Raid’ at kickoff and it was really loud, even in an empty stadium. Those speakers and the music can get pretty loud. You still know that in an away game.”

Nonetheless, it will be an extreme change for the Vikings (6-8), who can empathize with a lack of homefield advantage. They weren’t allowed to have fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium this season, and perhaps not so coincidentally, they had a losing record — 3-5 — at home for the first time since the new stadium opened in 2016.

Asked if there was any advantage to playing at home this season, running back Dalvin Cook smiled and responded, “Nothing.”

He noted how it’s been fun to play in certain cities that have allowed fans inside the stadium. Though the Vikings are technically the road team in those environments, they have noticed some Vikings fans behind enemy lines.

“They want to see Vikings football,” Cook said. “We felt the love, and we heard it. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal soon. We miss them. You don’t realize how much the fans are important until they’re gone.”

While the lack of fans has been especially noticeable for the Vikings at home games, and will be at the Superdome in a couple of days, it won’t be the first time they have experienced the lack of energy on the road. Usually games against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle are unbearable, and that obviously wasn’t the case when the teams met this season.

“It’s been like that for us all season,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “You have to find a way to do whatever it takes to get the adrenaline going and get that juice to play at a high level.”

There can be some obvious advantages, too. No longer do the Vikings have to worry about utilizing different snap counts to communicate amid the noise.

“It’s good not going to an environment that’s loud where we can’t hear,” said receiver Justin Jefferson, who grew up right outside of New Orleans and was looking forward to playing in front of a packed crowd in his home state. “It has its pros and cons. Just playing in front of the whole state of Louisiana, having screaming fans in there and doing good, of course I’d want that. It doesn’t matter. The circumstances this season with COVID, it is what it is. We have to bring our own energy.”