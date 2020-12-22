It has been a good week for Justin Jefferson, and it’s about to get even better.

The 21-year-old Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, Dec. 21. And on Friday, he heads home to play.

The Vikings play the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day at the Superdome, just down the road from where Jefferson starred at Destrehan High School and where he won a national championship with LSU last January. Jefferson comes home just days after joining Sammy White (1976) and Randy Moss (1998) in team history as the only rookie receivers named to the Pro Bowl.

“Some of the guys on the staff called me (Monday) and my agency called me and told me that I had made it,” Jefferson said Tuesday. “It’s definitely a big honor. I’m so happy that I’m honored to be on that list with the top guys in the NFL. … Definitely a bright start, and looking now to finish my career and keep getting them.”

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named to his second straight Pro Bowl, although this year the game won’t be played due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also was thrilled to hear the news.

“I felt good,” Cook said. “You work hard. You put so much into this game we play. … Some hard work comes with Pro Bowls and accolades and stuff like that. You embrace it, but you still go back to work and get better.”

Cook and Jefferson have been the two most electrifying players this season on a team ranked fifth in the NFL in total offense, up from 16th last year. Cook’s big season was expected after he signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension in September; he is second in the NFL in rushing with 1,484 yards. But Jefferson’s quick rise is a nice surprise.

After being taken with the No. 22 pick in the draft, Jefferson was not in the starting lineup for the first two games of the season. But he made an impact as soon as he entered the lineup in Week 3, and now has 73 catches for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns with two games left. He already has broken Moss’ rookie record of 69 catches and is on pace to top Moss’ yardage record of 1,313.

“It was the culmination of the different things we were trying to do with him and then had to figure out how to package him a bit more, maybe, so that he would get out there and be effective,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer of why Jefferson did not start right away. “He is very talented. … I told (offensive coordinator) Gary (Kubiak) in one of the training camp practices, ‘Man, this guy looks different than everybody else.’ ”

Jefferson sure has since he entered the lineup in Week 3, making seven catches for 175 yards against Tennessee. He has added five more 100-yard games since then to break Moss’ rookie record of four.

“To be honest, I couldn’t be more proud,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said of Jefferson making the Pro Bowl. “I sent him a message (Monday) talking about his consistency, his ability to make big plays, not only within games time after time, but further than that, game after game after game.”

On Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton called Jefferson a “handful” to contain and congratulated him on a “fantastic rookie season.” Payton, in his 14th season coaching the Saints, said he has a “strong history” with Jefferson’s family, starting with his older brothers — Jordan Jefferson, an LSU quarterback from 2008-11, and Rickey Jefferson, an LSU defensive back from 2013-16 who later spent some time with the Saints.

Jefferson was born in St. Rose, La., which is 21 miles from the Superdome. And he starred at Destrehan High School, which is 23 miles away.

“I love playing at home, especially with my past,” he said. “My last time being there, I won the national championship. It’s definitely going to be exciting playing in front of my family and friends, all those people I grew up with.”

Due to the pandemic, only about 3,000 fans will be admitted Friday. Jefferson said he’s thankful others with the Vikings have provided him with their tickets, and he’s rounded up a number so far he says is in the “double digits.”