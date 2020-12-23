MINNEAPOLIS — A disappointing loss to divisional foe Chicago leaves Minnesota with a big hole in the standings. Meanwhile, host New Orleans is trying to wrap up the NFC South divisional title with a win at home.

Here are five things to look for in Sunday's Minnesota-New Orleans matchup:

Playoffs could still happen

Don't get your hopes up. Minnesota is almost certainly not making the playoffs. But — and it's a big but — if Arizona loses out, and if Chicago loses one of its final two games, and if the Vikings win both of their games, Minnesota can extend their season. At this point, the Vikings really only have the option to play out the season as hard as they can, because there's little wiggle room to move up next April's draft position.

Keeping jobs

Also watch for increased intensity from some of the borderline players, especially on defense. Players like linebackers Todd Davis and Troy Dye; defensive linemen Jaylen Holmes, Jaleel Johnson and D.J. Wonnum; and cornerbacks Chris Jones and Harrison Hand will be reburied on the depth chart when the team enters next season with healthy veteran starters. Making a splash, especially against future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees, will help secure roster spots for next season.

Hot seat for Zimmer, Spielman?

Speaking of keeping jobs, Vikings ownership has expressed continued support of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. However, some could point to Spielman's management of the salary cap as the reason veteran mainstays on defense left the team last offseason. Zimmer, too, has faced criticism for his clock management shortcomings. It appears both will keep their jobs, but if it appears at all that the players quit on competing after being all but eliminated from the playoffs, that could change.

Brees is back

Brees made his return last week after missing four games with broken ribs. He had a slow start against Kansas City, but with the rust knocked off, expect Brees to be yet another tough test for the young Minnesota cornerbacks. How Cam Dantzler and Jeff Gladney match up against Michael Thomas, a big, physical receiver capable of creating space and catching difficult passes, will be a good bellweather of Minnesota's chances.

Keep it clean again

One positive from last week's loss to Chicago was the limited number of penalties committed by the Vikings. One solid way to remain in Zimmer's good graces is to not set the team back with needless infractions, so keeping a low count on the yellow flags will be helpful for Minnesota's young players.