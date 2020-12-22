Before each game’s kickoff, one Gophers football player has carried a metal shield as the team runs onto the field. P.J. Fleck could have used the implement to help deflect all the questions and comparisons between the team’s banner 2019 season and a bizarre 2020 campaign.

Fleck insists there is no momentum between years and they are their own one entity, so the fourth-year Gophers coach fought any context about building off an 11-2 season that came one win away the Big Ten Championship Game a year ago.

This year, Minnesota had to overcome as many as 33 players out for a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weathered a nearly three-week hiatus as one game was canceled and another needing to be rescheduled as the program tried to tamp down an outbreak that hit nearly 50 people. The Gophers finished with a 3-4 record and opted out of a bowl game Sunday, in part, because of how taxing and isolating this season had become for players.

But Fleck was willing to include two seasons in one context after Saturday’s 20-17 overtime loss at Wisconsin. The difference was that it was forward-looking.

“This is the first year I’ve ever talked about two years at once,” Fleck said. “It’s impossible not to. You have 30 kids out and then they are out three weeks and you are talking about one final game they get to play in, or two, or whatever it is. You better give hope (to players) for the future, especially with all these people going certain places, transferring, leaving, going here, going there.

“They better know you are going to be a really good football team next year, and I think we are going to be a really good football team next year.”

With the NCAA’s decision that the 2020 season will not count against eligibility, it’s hard to get an accurate read on how many Minnesota seniors will be back for 2021. Fleck has said he believes most will return, but that will be sorted out over the next few weeks as the team breaks for the holidays and returns to campus in January.

Here’s a look at all three phases going into next year:

Offense

Quarterback Tanner Morgan was not as good in 2020 as he was when he was selected to the all-Big Ten second team in 2019. His passer rating, completion percentage, yards per attempt and Pro Football Focus season grade all fell considerably under new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

Part of that was not having the dynamic receiving pair of Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman to throw to all season.

Overall, Minnesota produced one fewer touchdown and 40 fewer yards per game from 2019 to 2020. After being within the top 45 in the nation a year ago, their scoring and total offensive numbers fell more than 30 spots nationally.

“We’ve got to be more fluid on offense,” Fleck said.

The ground game was better in 2020 than 2019, with Mo Ibrahim rushing for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns over seven games. He was named Big Ten running back of the year last week.

On his future, Ibrahim said last week, “I still don’t (have) my degree yet, and that’s the first thing. … so as of right now, I’m staying.”

But he’s a redshirt junior and doesn’t have anything left to prove on an individual level on the collegiate level, so we’ll see if that stays his final decision. If he goes, Trey Potts and Cam Wiley move up the depth chart.

At receiver, Chris Autman-Bell assumed the No. 1 role, but there weren’t enough other reliable options in 2020. Daniel Jackson showed some flashes after Bateman opted out for the final two games, but he wasn’t consistent enough.

The offensive line can point to Ibrahim’s output as one of its biggest successes. Right tackle Blaise Andries and center John Michael Schmitz were the two highest-graded Gophers on offense, according to PFF. But without Daniel Faalele (COVID opt-out) and Curtis Dunlap (Achilles), their lack of depth was exposed with backups not playing at the same level.

The returns of Faalele, Dunlap and seniors Sam Schlueter and Conner Olson are to be determined.

Defense

The Gophers’ defense was brutal to start the 2020 season, but made improvements in the final few weeks.

“That’s what you want to see as a coach,” Fleck said of coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit.

Given that poor start, Minnesota allowed eight more points and 100 more yards per game in 2020 versus 2019. The biggest issue was rush defense, where the team’s standing fell from a top-25 spot a year ago to 101st.

Minnesota had to replace seven starters from last year, and might have only one to replace in 2020, with Benjamin St-Juste declaring for the NFL Draft on Sunday. Fellow starting cornerback Coney Durr will returns, so Minnesota minimized its losses at that position.

Without unanimous All-American Antoine Winfield Jr., the U’s safeties struggled in 2020, with Tyler Nubin and Jordan Howden finishing among the team’s lowest-graded defensive players on PFF. Nickel corner Justus Harris is coming off his senior year and could return after helping smooth the transition from Chris Williamson.

Middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin had arguably the roughest start to 2020, but the junior improved as the year went on and earned Big Ten defensive player of the week after an 18-tackle game against Nebraska. He will need to make further strides in 2021.

A eye will be on whether senior defensive tackles Micah Dew-Treadway and Keonte Schad come back in 2021. But if they don’t, freshman DeAngelo Carter and Rashod Cheney showed promise. Rush end Boye Mafe emerged as a leader on the defense, with a team-high 4.5 sacks, but he needs to be better against the run.

Special teams

A missed extra point against Maryland and a missed field goal against Wisconsin were the capstone letdowns in both of those overtime defeats in 2020.

But those were only the tip of the iceberg of special teams problems which go back years under coordinator Rob Wenger. They have lacked threatening return units and have struggled to consistently put the ball where they want on kickoffs and punts

“No matter what, everything gets evaluated and gets reevaluated as we continue to move forward, and always does,” Fleck said on the special teams’ woes. “We’ve got to be better.”



