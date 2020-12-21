Thumbs up

Special teams: Dan Bailey made all five of his kicks, though his three extra points were from a longer distance than his two field goals. The kick and punt return teams didn’t return any kicks, so they didn’t fumble the ball. The kick coverage team didn’t let Cordarrelle Patterson take one to the house. The special teams didn’t do anything exciting, but they didn’t cost the Vikings any points. That’s a win. — Jason Feldman

Penalties: Well, I'm really scraping the bottom of the barrel if this is the most positive thing I can come up with. But looking at Sunday's game with a broad lens, Minnesota managing to keep the yellow flags in the belts of the referees is certainly better than earlier in the season, where costly false starts and pass interferences played a role in the team's incredibly slow start. D.J. Wonnum's neutral zone infraction came on a convincing hard count, which have been even more effective league-wide with few to no fans in the stands. A lone five-yard penalty as a team deserves praise. — Robb Jeffries

Thumbs down

Postseason odds: Minnesota needs a lot of help — like, a lot — to get into the playoffs. The first step is winning out, and with a road games at Detroit in the season finale and New Orleans on Christmas, even this seems like an uphill battle. If the Vikings defy the oddsmakers, they still need one Chicago loss and two Arizona losses to sneak in. All of this leaves fans in the same no man's land between rooting for a playoff contender and facing the reality that Minnesota will be drafting near the middle of the pack in April once again, missing out on the top draft talents while sipping a tall glass of mediocrity. — Jeffries

Playcalling: Mike Zimmer and Gary Kubiak have two of the top 10 or 15 wide receivers in the game. They have a quarterback who has been solid, not spectacular, following the team’s 1-5 start. And they have one of the best — if not the best — running backs in the NFL. That doesn’t mean he has to gameplan like the Vikings are still playing in the 1990s NFC Central — the “Black and Blue” Division — where Mike Alstott could become a star. The Vikings insistence on running the ball, even while down late in the fourth quarter with their season on the line, is maddening. We shouldn’t be talking about offensive issues after a game in which the defense allowed 33 points. — Feldman