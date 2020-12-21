After the worst game of his career last week, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey got his groove back in Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears, going 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts and 3 for 3 on extra-point tries.

That’s good news, right? Not exactly.

It’s safe to say the Vikings would have preferred not to use Bailey so much. His field-goal attempts came from 24 yards and 22 yards, a culmination of the Vikings failing to score a touchdown in the red zone.

Asked about not getting into the end zone on either of those possessions, coach Mike Zimmer replied, “I don’t remember those series.”

Most likely because he wants to forget them.

If the Vikings score a touchdown on either possession, the final result probably looks a little different. If they score a touchdown on both possessions, the end result almost surely breaks in their favor.

The first opportunity came toward the end of the first half as quarterback Kirk Cousins led a lengthy 12-play drive that stalled out at the Bears’ 6-yard line. Once the Vikings got it inside the 10 on that possession, they ran short pass to running back Dalvin Cook for a short gain, followed it up with an errant throw to receiver Justin Jefferson, then watched tight end Irv Smith Jr. drop a pass in the end zone to set up Bailey’s first field goal.

The second opportunity came midway through second half with the Vikings trying to cut into a 10-point deficit. Once again, they marched right down the field, got inside the 10-yard line, and this time, stalled at the 4.

While it was step in the right direction for Bailey, as he made both field-goal attempts, it was a step in the wrong direction for the Vikings as a whole. They entered the day scoring a touchdown on 72.7 percent of red zone possessions and no doubt would have liked to improve upon that conversion rate.

“We didn’t really win the game, specifically, down in the low red zone,” Cousins said. “There are so many things that we point to that we can go back and agonize over.”

As forthcoming as Cousins was about those red-zone possessions, going into great detail about what went wrong on the plays near the end zone, Cook had little to no interest in talking about the specifics of coming up short.

“They stopped us on those plays,” Cook said. “That’s just what it is. They made plays. That’s a great defense. Give it to them.”

As for Bailey, while it likely helped his confidence to see the ball finally go through the uprights after going 0 for 7 on kicks the past two games, he wasn’t exactly tested Sunday. His next big test will come on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day.