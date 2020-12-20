MINNEAPOLIS — A career day for Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery handed the Minnesota Vikings a major blow to Minnesota's playoff ambitions, as the Bears beat the Vikings 33-27 on Sunday, Dec. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chicago turned to its workhorse early and often, as Montgomery carried the ball 32 times for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns. The revamped Bears offensive line had no issue opening holes for Montgomery, a powerful runner who broke several tackle attempts by a depleted Vikings defense to pick up extra yardage.

Minnesota countered with Dalvin Cook, who added five catches for 27 yards to go along with 132 yards rushing and a touchdown. But the Bears defense kept quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambling all game, throwing the Vikings off their play schedule.

Cousins led Minnesota down the field for a chance at a Hail Mary for the win, but his final heave was intercepted by Sherrick McManis as time expired.

Minnesota (6-8) is now all but eliminated from playoff contention, as it would take a perfect storm of events for the Vikings to catch the other teams ahead of them in the wild card race.