If Dan Bailey falters again on Sunday, the Vikings now have at least one kicker in waiting.

The Vikings on Saturday signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad after he cleared coronavirus protocols and was able to work out. If Bailey, who has missed seven kicks in the past two games, misses any more against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bertolet would be immediately available to potentially replace him.

Minnesota also during the week had brought in Chandler Catanzaro for a workout, and he could be a future candidate to sign. He started the coronavirus protocol one day after Bertolet.

In another move Saturday, the Vikings elevated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley to the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Bailey missed a field goal and two extra points on Dec. 6 against Jacksonville. Last Sunday, he missed all four of his attempts in a 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay, three field goals and an extra point.

The Vikings elected to stick with Bailey for the game against the Bears, and they released kicker Tristan Vizcaino off the practice squad on Tuesday. They brought Bertolet to the Twin Cities on Monday and Catanzaro in on Tuesday, knowing that neither could clear coronavirus protocols in time to have a practice with the team before Sunday’s game.

However, if Bailey falters again, the Vikings are now assured of having Bertolet available as one potential replacement. Since being undrafted out of Texas A&M, he has spent time with the New York Jets, Denver, Los Angeles Rams and Carolina but never has appeared in a regular-season game. He was released Dec. 1 from the Panthers’ practice squad.

Tankersley was signed Nov. 9 by the Vikings to the practice squad. He played in 17 games with Miami from 2017-18, including starting all 11 he played in 2017. He will provide depth at cornerback after Kris Boyd was placed last Tuesday on injured reserve.

Minnesota has five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster in starters Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, top reserve Chris Jones, Harrison Hand and Dylan Mabin. However, Tankersley could get a look Sunday ahead of Mabin, who has not played in a game since Minnesota plucked him off Las Vegas’ practice squad in early November.

Briefly

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was not fined by the NFL for a personal foul against the Buccaneers, a source said. Smith was penalized late in the second quarter for lowering his head to initiate contact while tackling running back LeSean McCoy. It was his fourth personal foul of the season, but he only has been fined for one. He was docked $15,000 after a penalized hit at Houston in Week 4 that resulted in an ejection.