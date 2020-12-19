Once again, the Vikings will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Minnesota on Friday ruled out Kendricks (calf) and Rudolph (foot) for Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S.Bank Stadium after neither practiced all week. Kendricks will miss his third straight game and Rudolph his second in a row.

The Vikings also listed backup running back Alexander Mattison as questionable for Sunday. Mattison, who missed the past two games after undergoing appendix surgery Dec. 5, was a full participant in practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday.

“He’s a tough kid and he feels great, so we’ll see,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Kendricks hurt his calf in a Dec. 3 practice and reinjured it in warmups before a Dec. 6 game against Jacksonville. Rudolph was hurt during the Vikings’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Jaguars.

On the final injury report before Sunday’s 26-12 loss at Tampa Bay, Kendricks was listed as out and Rudolph as doubtful. When he was not able to play, Rudolph’s consecutive games played streak ended at 93.

Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin were Minnesota’s only available tight ends against the Buccaneers. But the Vikings on Sunday also will have Hale Hentges, who practiced all week after being signed off Indianapolis’ practice squad.

“There’s a possibility we could use him some,” Zimmer said.

The Bears listed as out cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) and as questionable safety Deon Bush (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), tight end Jimmy Graham (hip), linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) and linebacker James Vaughters (knee).

Harris' lesser impact

Last season, Anthony Harris tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had a fumble recovery. That played a role in him being ranked by Pro Football Focus as the league’s top safety and being signed by the Vikings to a one-year, $11.441 million franchise tag.

This season, though, Harris doesn’t have a single interception or fumble recovery. Through 13 games, he’s rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 36 safety.

“As a competitor, obviously you want to go out there and you always want to help your team win by making those plays, and if they’re splash plays, that’s obviously great,’’ said Harris, a six-year veteran. “But part of being a veteran player who’s been around the game, it’s just knowing that you can’t go out and create plays that aren’t there for you to make.’’

Harris got a big raise after making $3.095 million in 2019. He was asked about his performance this season playing under the franchise tag.

“It’s been a lot of fun, so I’m really just enjoying that, trying to make the plays that are there for me to make, and just do my job, and help this team win the best way I can,’’ he said.

Harris is due to become a free agent in March. With the Vikings having salary cap issues, it’s possible Sunday’s home finale could be his last game at U.S. Bank Stadium for Minnesota.

Briefly