Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has come to Harrison Smith’s defense all season for personal fouls called against him. Nevertheless, Smith wants to do something about it.

The hard-hitting safety has been flagged four times this year for tackles deemed illegal. That included one that resulted in a Week 4 ejection at Houston.

Smith’s latest infraction was for lowering his head to initiate contact in last Sunday’s 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay. Zimmer said after the game he believed Smith used his shoulder, but Fox analyst Troy Aikman had said on the air it was the “right call.”

“I’m going to try to keep my head out of the play as much as I can and don’t lead with it,” Smith said Friday. “Lower my target. I’m always going to try to do those things, and how it’s called is how it’s called. But I’m definitely always trying to improve on avoiding those calls.”

The NFL fined Smith $15,000 for his hit to the head of Houston tight end Jordan Akins late in the second quarter in Week 4; Akins missed the rest of the game with a concussion. The play could have been costly to the Vikings since it seemed to give the Texans momentum as they started rallying from a 17-3 deficit. And Smith’s replacement was George Iloka, who until then had not played a snap all season from scrimmage. But Minnesota hung on to win 31-23 after Houston cut the deficit to 17-16, and Iloka’s play was solid.

Against Detroit in Week 9, Smith was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact, then against Dallas in Week 11 was called for unnecessary roughness. He wasn’t fined for either incident.

It remains to be seen if Smith will be fined for his penalty late in the second quarter against the Buccaneers, a play in which Zimmer said after the game played a role in changing “the complexion of the game.”

With Tampa Bay leading 7-6 and facing third-and-6 at the Minnesota 21, Tom Brady threw a three-yard completion to LeSean McCoy, who was hit by Smith. The penalty gave the Buccaneers first-and-goal at the 9, and Ronald Jones scored soon after on a one-yard run for a 14-6 lead.

“I think Harrison Smith is a really good football player,” Zimmer said Friday. “I know he’s frustrated. I’m frustrated with some of the calls they’ve made. That’s part of his game, so he needs to keep playing the way he plays.”

Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, wasn’t called for any personal fouls last season. He agreed that this year’s rash of penalties has been bothersome but he is making it a point of emphasis to clean things up.

“Any time you get a penalty, it’s frustrating,” he said. “Getting multiple penalties of one kind is also frustrating because you want to fix that issue and move on to other issues. I have to do a better job of avoiding those calls.”