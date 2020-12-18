The Chicago Bears eliminated the Minnesota Vikings from the playoffs two years ago at U.S. Bank Stadium. And that could happen again on Sunday, Nov. 20.

OK, so Minnesota can’t be mathematically eliminated this weekend. But a loss to the Bears would make it extremely difficult for the Vikings to make the postseason for a second straight year.

The Vikings and the Bears are both 6-7. Sunday’s loser will be all but done in the NFC race.

“You nailed it with that,” safety Harrison Smith said Friday. “It’s early playoffs for us, and that’s how I’m looking at it.”

In 2018, the Vikings needed to win the season finale against Chicago to make the playoffs. But Minnesota lost 24-10 to a team that already had clinched the NFC North title and was all but locked in as the NFC’s No. 3 seed.

On Sunday, the Bears will be going for their third straight win at U.S. Bank Stadium. They won 21-19 in last year’s regular-season finale, a game the Vikings rested their starters after already being locked into the sixth and final NFC playoff seed.

This year, seven teams will make the playoffs in each conference. The Vikings and Bears are both a game behind Arizona (7-6), which is in the No. 7 spot. So Sunday’s winner still would have a lot more work to do in the final two games to make the postseason.

“You look at both of our records, you look at where we’re at right now, you look at the playoff scenario, and without a doubt it’s a big-time game,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We understand from our end, and I know they understand from their end, how significant it is.”

Until last week, the teams were going in opposite directions. Minnesota started the season 1-5, Chicago 5-1. But the Bears broke a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 win over Houston, while the Vikings lost 26-14 at Tampa Bay to end a 5-1 run.

“There’s nothing to overhype about it,” running back Dalvin Cook said of Sunday’s game. “We know what’s at stake.”

When the teams last met, on Nov. 16, the Vikings won 19-13 at Chicago on Monday Night Football. But there are some significant differences since then.

The Bears quarterback then was Nick Foles, who completed 15 of 26 passes for just 106 yards. Foles was carted off late in the game with a hip injury, and hasn’t played since.

Mitchell Trubisky has started the past three games, looking much better than he did early in the season, when he lost his job to Foles. Trubisky has thrown for 534 yards over the past two games with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Bears have averaged 30 points.

“The biggest change I’ve seen since he’s been back is he’s not looking to run as much (as) he had in previous years,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. “He’s trying to stay in the pocket and go from his first read to his second read to his third read and deliver the ball.”

The Bears will have running back David Montgomery available this time after he missed last month’s game with a concussion. Montgomery has rushed for 288 yards in the past three games.

The biggest difference for the Vikings since the last meeting is they will be without middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, perhaps their top defensive player. He will miss his third straight game due to a calf injury.

The Vikings also will be without tight end Kyle Rudolph for a second straight game because of a foot injury. But they didn’t have tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the previous meeting, and Smith looked good against the Buccaneers with four catches for 63 yards.

“It’s going to make for a great NFC North matchup against two teams with great players,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said of Sunday’s game.

Cook will come in with feeling confident. The four-year veteran rushed for just 86 yards in his first three career games against the Bears, but had 96 in the last meeting. He is second in the NFL in rushing with 1,352 yards.

“Last week’s score doesn’t show how hard we played on the field, but I’m tremendously proud of the guys,” Cook said. “So, if we come with that same effort even better this week, I think we’ll walk out of there with the outcome we want.”