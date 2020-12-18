This is a normal part of the Minnesota Gophers defensive end’s routine. He will dip into corner of whatever stadium the Gophers are playing that weekend, or maybe he will tuck in behind the defense’s bench. He just wants a quick second alone.

Wherever he finds it, Mafe will use American Sign Language to express, “I love you” and “mom,” and the Hopkins native will share another message to Bola, who passed away from pancreatic cancer on Mother’s Day 2018.

I know you are watching over me.

I know I’m going to go out there and perform for you.

I miss you every day.

I think about you every day.

The Gophers’ 6-foot-4, 265-pound redshirt junior has been playing increasingly well going into Minnesota’s 130th game against Wisconsin, with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line, in Madison, Wis.

Mafe has held freakish athletic traits dating back to his youth in suburban Golden Valley, Minn., and at Hopkins High School, and now they are starting to show up more on the field for Minnesota. He ranks first in the Big Ten with nearly one sack per game and has 20 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, including one that led to an interception, across five games this season. Given those numbers, an all-Big Ten honorable mention nod instead of a spot on one of the conference’s first, second or third teams was a snub.

Since Bola never saw Boye play college football, he said in August he was going to incorporate a tribute to his mom after his sacks. But that hasn’t happened yet because, well, joy often overtakes him and his teammates swarm him in an organic celebration.

Boye honors his mother off the field, too. She was known for putting her four children’s and others’ needs and happiness ahead of her own, so Boye is doing that in her stead.

John DenHartog, Boye’s coach at Hopkins, has a daughter, Natalie, on the Gophers softball team, and she has relayed stories about Boye walking girls back to their places at night to make sure they get home safe.

“That part of it is really neat to hear,” John DenHartog said. “I think he is a tremendous athlete, but first and foremost, he’s a tremendous person.”

African roots

Bola and Boye’s father Wale were born and raised in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. in the 1980s. They named their fourth son Adeboye, which means the “king meets with dignity,” and they tried to instill their Youruba culture in each of their offspring.

Boye spent his eighth-grade year at a boarding school in Nigeria, and while there was culture shock, he said it was an experience that enriched him.

“I learned a lot about myself and a lot about my culture and being Nigerian,” he said. “It was an eye-opening experience for how kids my age grew up and what they went through. It was very good for me. I learned how to be independent at a very young age.”

With family living there, Boye has been back to Nigeria about a dozen times. Back in Minnesota, he’ll wear native Ankara-print clothing to casual events and more formal traditional clothing to bigger events.

When Mafe arrived at Minnesota in 2017, he heard a familiar name in his recruiting class: Esezi Otomewo from Indianapolis. They didn’t know each other, but Mafe knew he was of Nigerian descent.

They became friends, then roommates, and are now both starting defensive ends. Those connections have spurred nicknames: “Bookends” and the “Nigerian Nightmares.” The latter is a throwback to the original Nigerian Nightmare, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

“If there is any questions about African culture, they well say, ‘Lets ask our experts,’ ” Mafe said with a big laugh.

Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim has learned a lot about their Nigerian culture, and it put in perspective how different his youth in Baltimore was compared to their upbringings. He also has gotten some food out of it, in particular Jollof rice on Thanksgiving.

“It was different,” Ibrahim said. “But I liked it.”

Details

Boye has had some big shoes to fill at Minnesota's rush end position this year. Graduate Carter Coughlin had 40 tackles for lost yards, which is fourth all-time in Gophers history, and he’s now a rookie playing for the New York Giants.

Coughlin taught Boye about an attention to detail, leadership qualities and the importance of recovery.

“You can do a thousand reps of something, but if you don’t critique yourself every time to just make it a little bit better, it’s not necessarily going to get better,” Mafe said.

When media members ask Mafe about a specific sack, he is earnest in sharing details about what he was trying to do over the course of a game to set something up or a blow-by-blow of what happened in a few lightning-quick seconds of a play.

In Minnesota’s 24-17 win over Nebraska last Saturday, Mafe beat Cornhuskers tackle Bryce Benhart of Lakeville to force a fumble on quarterback Adrian Martinez in the third quarter. The Gophers scored a critical touchdown on the ensuing drive. On the next Nebraska drive, Mafe sacked Martinez to force a punt.

“We were bull-rushing, setting the edge,” Mafe said. “… At that point I felt as if it was time to set them up for something. In his mind, he was ready to brace for a bull rush as he expected me to do continuously, and that time I decided to go with the speed rush and as I hit the speed rush, I noticed on my second or third step I was hip to hip with him, and that is when I decided to take the corner . … As I took the corner, I knew I needed to flip my hips. That is the process of just reading that.”

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Mafe is only scratching the surface of what he can be and Mafe needs to be better against the run on first and second downs to become the NFL player Rossi envisions.

“I still think there is tremendous ceiling and upside for him,” Rossi said. “I still believe he has more to give.

“The funnest thing about coaching college football is seeing the guys mature, because when they come in as freshmen, they are completely different than when they leave,” Rossi said. “For different people the light bulb goes on at different times.”

Recruiting a freak

DenHartog first saw how special Mafe was on Hopkins’ track and field team, saying he would high jump 6 feet, 2 inches, throw a shot 50 feet and run a 100-meter dash in 11.1 seconds.

“There aren’t too many people that can do that combination of things, with his size and explosiveness,” DenHartog said.

But Mafe was under-recruited, and the recruiting site rivals gave him only two stars. His older brother Dami played Division II ball at Minnesota State Mankato. During a recruiting visits, a North Dakota assistant saw how special Boye was and dreamt about maybe hiding him for the FCS school.

But that wasn’t going to happen.

P.J. Fleck had been hired weeks before his first recruiting class at Minnesota needed to be set in February 2017. Meanwhile, Jerry Kill had transitioned to being Rutgers’ offensive coordinator and was trying to recruit a state he knew well during his tenure as the Gophers' head coach from 2011-15.

Both Fleck and Kill wanted Mafe to commit to them to wrap up their classes in the final days of the cycle, and the two coaches had a contentious run-in during an overlapping visit to the high school.

Mafe later announced his commitment to the Gophers in a video shot on the turf at TCF Bank Stadium, and it was released the eve of national signing day.

At Minnesota, Mafe’s athletic measurements have only gone up. Turning the page from Coughlin, Fleck promoted Mafe’s vertical leap had increased about five inches to an stunning 40 inches, and it’s coupled with the 265-pound lineman’s ability to run a sub-4.6-second 40-yard dash. Those numbers will turn heads at the NFL draft combine someday.

In the meantime, Mafe will continue to honor his mother on non-game-days at Minnesota’s Larson Football Performance Center.

“I try to make at least one person smile,” he said. “If I see someone is down or having a hard day or someone is frustrated, just by making somebody smile in the day, that makes my day. … If I’m in a room with 20 people, and one person in the room is sad, I can’t be happy at the end of the day, I got to make sure they’re OK.”