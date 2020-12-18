Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck recalled last month how quiet Camp Randall Stadium’s announced crowd of 74,038 was toward the end of the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe in 2018.

But as Minnesota was putting the finishing touches on the their first win in Madison, Wis., since 2003, it did grow louder. First, it was a “Row the Boat!” chant from those wearing maroon and gold in the south end zone, followed by “Ski U Mah!”

That was the pre-party. The actual festivities lasted 27 minutes as the team reveled with the six-foot wooden Axe trophy on the field. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan said it felt like an hour as everyone got to embrace it and share it on social media.

A late-night after-party came once the team bussed back to Minneapolis and were greeted by hundreds of fans at the Gophers’ indoor practice facility.

“I will never forget that,” Morgan said this week. “The sheer excitement on peoples’ faces.”

On Saturday, the Gophers (3-3) are headed back to Wisconsin (2-3) for the first time since their upset win as 10-point underdogs two years ago. That 37-15 victory was a turning point in the program at the end of Fleck’s second season at Minnesota

“It was one of those statement wins that you go, ‘All right, we have something going,’ ” Fleck said. “It gave us confidence.”

Instead of finishing 5-7 for a second straight year, Minnesota went 6-6 in 2018 after beating Wisconsin, earned a dozen more practices and beat Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.

They built on that to start 10-1 a year ago before running into a different glass ceiling when Wisconsin’s 38-17 win at TCF Bank Stadium put the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl. Those were two games Minnesota could have played in for the first time since the Big Ten title game began in 2011 and the first time since the Gophers played in Pasadena, Calif., in 1962.

“We all get memories from watching that game (in 2018),” Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim said this week. “But then again, you can’t forget about what happened last year.”

This year’s game almost didn’t happen due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak before Thanksgiving, but the Big Ten honored both programs’ requests to reschedule the game instead of each team playing an East division opponent as the conference originally intended when it put together its truncated slate.

“We was hoping and praying for it,” said Ibrahim, who was honored as Big Ten running back of the year on Tuesday. “Then when we finally got the news on Sunday, we was all excited just to have the opportunity to play for the Axe.”

As the Gophers and Badgers lobbied for the game, new Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., said the Gophers’ staff started doing some game-planning for the possibility of the Axe game reappearing on the schedule.

“We did get a jump start on the various looks both from this year and from last year,” said Sanford, who is in the rivalry for the first time. “Spent a lot of time going back through (Wisconsin) this week, the last three years, not just against Minnesota, but to be able to get some tendencies. And there’s been a lot of film study as you can see with how tired we all look as a coaching staff.”

Pulling off a second straight win in enemy territory will be a steep challenge against a Badgers team ranked first in the Big Ten in rush defense, first in pass defense and second in scoring defense.

Wisconsin’s offense lacks the dominant running back that has been its calling card for years, including Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor through 2019. Missing top receivers and with inexperienced quarterback Graham Mertz, Wisconsin averaged only 6.7 points per game in three straight losses to quality teams in Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa.

The Badgers, who started the season 2-0, were a 21-point favorite over the Gophers for the first scheduled game, but now after those losses and the Gophers’ defense showing improvement, Wisconsin is only a 13-point favorite as of Thursday.

When Minnesota beat Wisconsin in 2018, it led to interim defensive coordinator Joe Rossi feeling surprised when Fleck made him the permanent DC in the locker room immediately after the game.

Last year, Rossi’s defense allowed the Badgers to score 38 of 41 total points from the second quarter to the start of the fourth. Wisconsin had 280 yards passing and 173 rushing in a one-sided affair.

“They are one of the most well-coached teams that we go against every year,” Rossi said. “There staff does a great job. I think the players are really good and tough.”