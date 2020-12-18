Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cam Smith, who underwent open-heart surgery this summer, has been named the team’s 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. He initially learned of a congenital defect after testing positive for COVID-19 during a routine check with the Vikings in August. He had surgery shortly after that.

“I wouldn’t have ever known about this, or as soon as I do now, without getting tested for COVID-19,” Smith said this summer. “It’s a blessing in disguise, and there’s a lot of good that came from that.”

Smith, who is 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern California in 2019. He spent his first professional season with the Vikings bouncing between the team’s active roster and practice squad. He finished the season with nine tackles.

Though the 23-year-old Smith hasn’t been able to play this season, he has been a regular around the team’s TCO Performance Center in Eagan. He shows up early and stays late, according to his teammates, trying to soak up as much information as possible despite the fact that he’s not on the field.

“Just keeps coming in the building with a smile on his face,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “He’s around all the time and at practice every single day he can. Obviously, a ton of respect for him, and there couldn’t be a better person for that award.”

“It brings a little bit of emotion,” safety Anthony Harris added. “It’s unbelievable what that guy is able to do. Every time I see him, it’s a feeling of amazement to see him in his position in the NFL trying to chase his dreams having to battle back with the surgery.”

Since 1984, the Ed Block Courage Award annually honors a player from each NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award is named named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts.

Traditionally, recipients are selected by their teammates for their ability to overcome great personal or professional adversity. It was fitting that Smith was around his teammates Wednesday when coach Mike Zimmer shared the good news after an afternoon practice.

“I was caught off-guard a little bit,” Smith said. “I talked to (head trainer Eric Sugarman) before practice about not going to practice, and he’s like, ‘You should go today.’ I didn’t ask any questions. I wasn’t sure what was coming. I knew there was potentially something. This blew me away. I was not expecting it. It still hasn’t really sunken in yet.”

Smith doesn’t want this to be the pinnacle of his Vikings career. He said he has every intention of getting back on the field next season and contributing at a high level.

“I am very optimistic about it,” Smith said. “All I’ve heard so far is that there’s a great chance of me being able to play football again. That’s really what I’m sticking with. I haven’t thought negatively about it whatsoever. I’m just trying to put it into existence and only think about coming back.”

Irv Smith surprises

After having arguably the best game of his young career in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Irv Smith Jr. has made it clear he’s ready for a bigger role in the Vikings’ offense.

His production against the Buccaneers surprised many, including offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who wasn’t sure how Smith would respond after battling through injuries in the days leading up to the game.

“He did practice Friday enough (for me) to say, ‘OK. It looks like he’s a go,’ ” Kubiak said. “He came in and played really well. We tried to play him about 25 plays or something like that. He might have played a few more than that. I see him taking another big step this week.”

Trubisky starts

After the Vikings defense rattled Bears quarterback Nick Foles in last month’s win in Chicago, Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson knows the game plan will have to look a little different this time around. That’s because Mitch Trubisky is once again the man under center for the Bears, and with that, comes a much different skill set.

“The element that he brings is he can make plays with his legs,” Patterson said. “He can extend plays, and he can throw on the run. Then when he has the ball and he breaks the line of scrimmage, he’s like a running back with the ball in his hands.”

Even better, Trubisky has done a better job of hanging in the pocket since taking over for Foles a few weeks ago.

“He’s not looking to run as much as he had in previous years,” Patterson said. “He’s trying to stay in the pocket and go from his first read to his second read to his third read and deliver the ball, whereas before, if his first read was covered, he was going to pull it down and look for a place to get out.”