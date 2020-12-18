After days of speculation, it looks like the Vikings are going to roll with struggling kicker Dan Bailey for Sunday’s must-win game against Chicago Bears. And that is not a surprise considering the alternatives on the open market.

While the 32-year-old Bailey is an abysmal 3 for 10 on kicks this month, including 0 for 4 in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has a much better track record than Taylor Bertolet and Chandler Catanzaro, both of whom the Vikings worked out this week.

Thus, it appears to be Bailey’s position to lose, quite literally, this weekend. Asked about how Bailey has handled that pressure over the past few days, special-teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf downplayed the situation, saying, “Just been a typical week.”

“He’s been good,” Maalouf said. “He’s a very even-keeled guy. He’s got a short memory. We learn from our mistakes and move on. That’s how he’s always been (through) the highs or lows. It doesn’t matter with him.”

As much as Maalouf tried to steer clear of the narrative, the fact remains that when Bailey lines up for a kick on Sunday, Vikings fans will be holding their collective breath. If he splits the uprights, things go back to normal for a little bit. If he misses, well, things go from bad to worse.

“I don’t think he feels that way,” Maalouf said. “That’s the beauty of Dan. He just goes out and goes back to fundamentals. That’s kind of what we’ve done this week. Just go back to our routine. He’s done a good job in practice.”

In addition to getting more reps in practice this week, Bailey has been extremely critical of himself in film sessions, Maalouf said.

“We really have the luxury of dissecting everything when we sit and watch the film together,” Maalouf said. “He’s very critical of every single step — his jab step, his approach, the tempo of his approach. Those are all things that we look at, regardless of how he’s kicking or not.

“We’ve probably been a little more critical of those things (this week). We are definitely a lot more detailed. I think we were detailed before, but it’s always important to kind of take it frame-by-frame and see what the biggest differences are. There’s been a couple things that have come up, so that’s what we’ve been working on. Hopefully he’ll be ready.”

Maybe the most interesting thing in all of this is that Maalouf has never actually been a kicker himself. That’s why the Vikings previously used former NFL kicker Nate Kaeding as a kicking consultant. In theory, Kaeding would be able to impart more wisdom than most based on his experience.

That is no longer happening. Asked if Kaeding was still serving as a kicking consultant, Maalouf confirmed he is not, saying, “just with COVID and everything like that, and the number of people we’re able to have in the building, we haven’t been able to get him physically here.”

In turn, helping Bailey work through his struggles fall squarely on Maalouf and the other specialists like punter Britton Colquitt and new long snapper Andrew DePaola.

“I’d like to think I’m pretty calm on game day,” Maalouf said. “That’s what I want them to feel. I don’t want them to feel a roller coaster of emotions or anything like that. We go to the next play. That’s what it is. I know it sounds like a cliché, and it sounds boring. That’s just what it is. We try to put it behind us and then we go to the next one. You definitely want to make the corrections even on game day, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”