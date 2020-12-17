Minnesota at Wisconsin
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Both of these teams have hogged the ball all season. Paul Bunyan’s Axe may go to the team that can dominate possession.
FBS, Highest Avg. Time of Possession – 2020
- Wisconsin 38:01
- Rice 36:00
- Minnesota 34:55
- Air Force 34.29
- Charlotte 34:18
A dominant running game has helped Minnesota in this department, but so has its ability to sustain drives – the Gophers’ 11.1 3-and-out percent ranks second in the Big Ten and tied for 22nd in FBS.
Additional team and player notes
- The Golden Gophers leveled their record at 3-3 thanks to a 24-17 win over Nebraska. It was their second straight game without a turnover – they haven’t gone three games in a row without turning the ball over since a three-game streak in October-November 2003.
- Mohamed Ibrahim continued his stellar season against Nebraska, rushing for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns which brought him to 15 on the season. In the last 25 years, only one other Big Ten player has reached 15 touchdowns through six team games – Wisconsin’s Montee Ball in 2011 (16).
- The Badgers have dominated this series recently, winning 15 of the last 16 meetings, giving them a 61-60-8 series lead in the most-played FBS rivalry. Minnesota’s lone win in that span came in its last trip to Madison in 2018 - the last time Minnesota won back-to-back games in Madison was in 1984 and 1986.
- In addition to not turning the ball over in the last two games, Tanner Morgan avoided taking any sacks against Purdue and Nebraska. The Gophers have gone three games without allowing a sack just three times in the last 25 years – a three-game streak in 2003, an eight-game streak in 2005-2006, and a three-game streak in October last season.
- After winning their first two games and scoring a combined 94 points, the Badgers have dropped three straight and scored a total of 20 points. It’s the first time Wisconsin has gone three straight games without scoring more than seven points since a three-game stretch in October-November 1980.