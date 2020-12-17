Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

Both of these teams have hogged the ball all season. Paul Bunyan’s Axe may go to the team that can dominate possession.

FBS, Highest Avg. Time of Possession – 2020

Wisconsin 38:01

Rice 36:00

Minnesota 34:55

Air Force 34.29

Charlotte 34:18

A dominant running game has helped Minnesota in this department, but so has its ability to sustain drives – the Gophers’ 11.1 3-and-out percent ranks second in the Big Ten and tied for 22nd in FBS.

Additional team and player notes