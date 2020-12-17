MINNEAPOLIS — The season is on the line for both the Vikings and Bears, as one of these two teams will be all but eliminated from playoff contention with a loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here are five things to look for in Sunday's Minnesota-Chicago matchup:

Playoff push

Minnesota is the eighth team in the NFC standings, so they need a win to keep pace with the seventh-place Arizona Cardinals. A win would also all but seal Chicago's fate as an also-ran, as it would give Minnesota a season sweep of the Bears and a superior record against NFC North opponents, the next tiebreaking criteria.

Strike early, or often

The Vikings put together some long, impressive drives against Tampa Bay last week, but there was a small problem: Minnesota was so far behind, chewing up that much clock was a hindrance to any comeback effort. The drives took so long, the Vikings only had three possessions in the second half. Early drives need to result in points for this strategy to work; otherwise, quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to need to target the deep routes his receivers are running with greater frequency.

Bailey bounceback

As expected, Minnesota released a kicker this week — it just wasn't the one with seven misses over the past two games. Tristan Vizcaino was let go from the practice squad, meaning the Vikings have no choice but to stick with veteran Dan Bailey. Bailey has been one of the game's most accurate kickers, so the team has to hope he has worked out the kinks in his approach that resulted in only three makes in his last 10 tries.

Better blocking

Minnesota's interior offensive linemen struggled mightily against the formidable defensive line of the Buccaneers last week, and it doesn't get any easier this week. Akiem Hicks is one of the league's best defensive tackles, so look for him to challenge rookie right guard Ezra Cleveland all game. The Vikings will need to counter with extra blocking help from fullback C.J. Ham and the tight ends on passing plays.

Hot Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky has been on a tear since taking back the starting quarterback gig for Chicago. While the wins and losses aren't what the Bears would like — 1-2, but coming off a blowout win against Houston — Trubisky has been filling the stat book. Also helping has been David Montgomery, who has overcome some early season struggles to look like a solid workhorse running back. This isn't the same listless Bears offense that managed only 149 yards against Minnesota in November.