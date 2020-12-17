Justin Jefferson on Sunday again will look to knock Randy Moss out of the Minnesota Vikings’ record book.

The wide receiver already has broken Moss’ 1998 rookie team record with five 100-yard games. With 65 catches, Jefferson will enter the game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium four shy of the mark of 69 balls Moss set 22 years ago.

“That’s pretty exciting to (possibly) beat him in receptions and be number one on the board,’’ Jefferson said. “I’m excited for that, and hopefully I can beat his yards record also.’’

With three games remaining, Jefferson has 1,078 yards receiving. That has put him on pace to finish with 1,327 yards, which would top Moss’ rookie record of 1,313.

A request to talk to Moss was denied by ESPN. However, Moss, an analyst for the network, did talk about Jefferson on NFL Countdown prior to Minnesota’s 26-14 loss last Sunday at Tampa Bay.

“The Minnesota Vikings have something offensively, man, that I love seeing,’’ Moss said on the show. “Yeah, I’m talking about the rookie Justin Jefferson. … Rookie of the Year. Man, I see it. Me, Percy Harvin, Sammy White, Justin Jefferson.”

Jefferson is battling Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to become the fourth receiver and sixth Minnesota player overall to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Receivers White (1976), Moss (1998) and Harvin (2009) have been honored along with running backs Chuck Foreman (1973) and Adrian Peterson (2007).

Kicker update

Despite his recent struggles, Dan Bailey remains likely to be Minnesota’s kicker against the Bears.

Bailey has missed seven kicks in the past two games. He missed all his attempts against the Buccaneers, shanking three field goals and an extra point.

When asked Wednesday if Bailey will kick against the Bears, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “We’ll see.’’ When asked if another kicker could be signed, Zimmer said, “We’ll see.’’

The Vikings on Tuesday eliminated one competitor when they released Tristan Vizcaino off the practice squad. They are working out kickers Chandler Catanzaro and Taylor Bertolet this week, but they have to go through coronavirus protocols and are not in line to be cleared to have a practice before Sunday’s game.

“I don’t think we have a kicker we can’t depend on,’’ Zimmer said about Bailey. “There’s all kinds of guys making mistakes throughout the course of the game.”

Cook chasing Henry

After Tennessee’s Derrick Henry rolled up 215 yards last Sunday at Jacksonville, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook will have a tough time catching him for the NFL rushing title.

Henry has 1,532 yards in 13 games, and is looking to win his second straight rushing crown. Cook has 1,352 yards in 12 games, having missed one due to a groin strain.

“He’s been putting up some big numbers,” Cook said of Henry. “I just have to keep running it. … I’ve just got to try to get somebody to stop him.”

Cook, a Miami native, didn’t know Henry, a Yulee, Fla., native, when he was growing up. But they have become friendly in recent years.

“Great person off the field, too,’’ Cook said. “We talk a lot now.’’

Eager for fans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings won’t have any fans at home games this season. But at least Cook was glad to see some on the road at Tampa Bay.

The attendance at Raymond James Stadium was announced at 16,031, which was the maximum allowed and a fourth of capacity. Roughly 40 percent appeared to be Vikings fans.

“Even though it was an away game, you’re seeing how many fans showed up for the Vikings, just because they want to see some football,’’ Cook said. “They want to see Vikings football, and we felt the love and we heard it and just want the fans.”

Cook is longing for the day when fans will be back at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We miss them,’’ Cook said. “You don’t realize how much the fans are important to you until they’re gone.”