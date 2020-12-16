Dan Bailey is expected to still be the Minnesota Vikings’ kicker on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. And there’s one mistake he hopes not to repeat.

On Nov. 16 at Chicago, before he was missing field goals and extra points with regularity, Bailey booted the second-half kickoff right into the hands of Bears return man Cordarrelle Patterson four yards deep in the end zone in the center of the field. The former Vikings receiver and return specialist took that kick 104 yards for a touchdown.

On Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings will see Patterson again. Speaking on a conference call last Friday, Bailey addressed what happened in last month’s Monday Night Football game that the Vikings rallied to win 19-13 after Patterson’s return put the Bears up 13-7.

“I think the general consensus across the league would be, ‘Just don’t kick it to him,’ ” Bailey said. “I can take some blame (for) that, too. I’ve got to be able to understand where he’s at on the field, and kind of (know) his tendencies.”

Patterson hasn’t been Bailey’s only problem. Over the past two games, Bailey has missed seven kicks. He missed a field-goal attempt and two extra points Dec. 6 against Jacksonville, then missed three field-goal attempts and an extra point last Sunday at Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, the Vikings released kicker Tristan Vizcaino off the practice squad, making it likely Bailey will be the kicker against the Bears. No doubt he’ll be given instructions to avoid Patterson at all costs.

“He’s probably the best in the league right now,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Patterson’s returns. “He’s strong, physical, fast, hits the creases with power.”

Zimmer knows Patterson well. The Vikings made him the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2013 draft. Zimmer arrived in 2014, and had Patterson for the final three of his four seasons in Minnesota before he left as a free agent.

With the Vikings, Patterson led the NFL in kickoff-return average in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He didn’t win the NFL kickoff crown in 2017 with Oakland, in 2018 with New England or last year with Chicago. But this season, with three games remaining, he is averaging a league-best 30.1 yards per return.

Patterson has raised his career return average to 29.9 yards. The only player in NFL history to average more was legendary Bears running back Gale Sayers, who played from 1965-71 and finished at 30.6.

“He’s unbelievable with the ball in his hands,” said wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was primarily a special-teams player for the Vikings in 2014 and 2015. “Every play has a chance to go the distance, and I remember that blocking for him. Every time when the ball was kicked off, and it didn’t go out of the back of the end zone, I was prepared to block.”

Thielen still keeps up with Patterson. The two exchanged texts on Monday.

“He was my roommate for the majority of the beginning of my career and his career,” said Thielen, who joined the Vikings in 2013 and was on the practice squad. “Obviously, (he is) a guy that is pretty special to me.”

When the Vikings drafted Patterson out of the University of Tennessee, the hope was he would develop into a top-notch receiver. But Patterson struggled with route running, and was uneven in that role. He caught 45 passes in 2013, 33 in 2014, two in 2015 and 52 in 2016 while averaging only 10 yards as a catch.

When Patterson left Minnesota as a free agent, he hoped to become a starting receiver, but that has not happened. His top seasonal figure since then has been 31 catches.

What has happened is Patterson getting snaps at running back. In New England in 2018, he won a Super Bowl ring during a season in which he had what was then a career-high 42 carries for 228 yards. This season, he has topped that workload with 59 carries for 211 yards.

Against the Vikings last month, with starting running back David Montgomery out with a concussion, Patterson was the primary ball carrier, getting 12 carries for 30 yards. Lately, with Montgomery back, he has been better. Patterson had 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on Dec. 6 against Detroit, and last Sunday had six carries for 26 yards as the Bears broke a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 rout of Houston.

Overall, though, Patterson remains most dangerous as a kickoff returner. His touchdown return against the Vikings was the eighth of his career, tying the NFL record held by Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

“Every time we get the ball, we want to go out on kickoff return and score,” Patterson said after tying the record. “I hold myself accountable to go out there every time and score touchdowns.”

Whether he even gets a chance to return a kickoff Sunday remains to be seen.