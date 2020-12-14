Thumbs up

Irv Smith Jr.: The passing game didn't generate many big plays for either team, but Smith hauled in all four of his targets for a game-high 63 yards and a touchdown. His presence helped soften the blow of Kyle Rudolph missing his first start in 94 games. The knock on Smith when he was drafted last year was his blocking deficiencies, but he helped seal the edge to allow running back Dalvin Cook to reach the second level on multiple runs. He and Tyler Conklin will make a strong 1-2 punch at tight end when Rudolph hangs up his cleats for good. — Robb Jeffries

Vikings running game: Every week it becomes clearer and clearer: The Vikings’ offensive line is much better when it moves forward as opposed to when it moves backward. In other words, the line is noticeably better when it comes to run blocking than it is at pass blocking. A lot of that has to do with the guy carrying the ball, too. Cook masks some of the line’s weaknesses. He rarely loses yardage on a carry, and while his home run hitting ability gets noticed, he doesn’t often get noticed for the 2- or 3-yard runs he makes out of nothing. The Vikings ran for 162 yards as a team, including 102 by Cook, against one of the NFL’s best run defenses. The run game did its job; too many other pieces of the Purple didn’t do theirs. — Jason Feldman

Thumbs down

Vikings pass rush: Minnesota got pressure on Tom Brady a couple of times early in the game, and he looked easily rattled. But it didn’t happen consistently enough throughout the game, and Brady settled in after a 48-yard bomb to Scotty Miller for a second-quarter TD that gave Tampa the lead for good. The Vikings didn’t record a single sack, and the blitzes that Mike Zimmer dialed up didn’t really come close to getting to Brady. At the very least, Minnesota needs to go 2-1 over its final three games if it wants to make the postseason. More likely, the Vikings need to win all three of their remaining games. They won’t run the table against Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit without finding ways to not only make their QBs uncomfortable, but to get them on the ground. — Feldman

Dan Bailey: Just how bad have the past two games been for the veteran kicker? He has fallen from sixth all time in career field goal percentage to 12th. So much for the Jacksonville game being an enigma for Bailey, as Zimmer suggested, as he turned in a four-miss performance. The last time a Vikings kicker struggled like this was the beginning of 2018 when Daniel Carlson was released after a Week 2 clunker against Green Bay, and Zimmer's quote following the Bucs game — "At this point, we're not really worried about feelings anymore" — suggests Bailey is about to meet the same fate. — Jeffries