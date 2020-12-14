Sure, kicker Dan Bailey had a bad game on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Maybe the worst game of his NFL career as the Vikings fell 26-14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But coach Mike Zimmer thought the game changed on pair of penalties right before halftime.

First came the personal foul on safety Harrison Smith, which ultimately paved the way for a Buccaneers touchdown. Second came the pass interference on a Hail Mary in the end zone, which allowed the Buccaneers to kick a field goal to increase their lead halftime lead to 17-6.

Those calls essentially gifted the Buccaneers a total of 10 points.

Not surprisingly, Zimmer had little to no interest in talking about either play, only saying definitively that he thought both calls changed the game.

Look specifically both plays and it’s easy to see why the Vikings have a gripe.

While the penalty on Smith was unfortunate for the Vikings in the grand scheme of things, it was justifiable considering he lowered his head and made contact with the helmet of running back LeSean McCoy.

It was much harder to justify the pass interference on what should’ve been the final play of the first half. Usually, the officials keep their whistles in their pockets on Hail Mary throws to the end zone. Instead, they dinged Vikings linebacker Todd Davis for a penalty, and the Buccaneers kicked a field goal.

Asked if he got an explanation, Zimmer said, “I don’t know. I just know a couple of calls changed the complexion of the game.”

There was also a pass interference in the end zone called on cornerback Jeff Gladney. He actually intercepted the ball on the play, only to have the flag nullify the turnover and set the Buccaneers up on the 1-yard line.

“Thought it was a clean play,” Gladney said. “We control what we can control. Things like that are going to happen in a game. (We’ve) just got to let it go.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Kirk Cousins looked inward when asked about the Hail Mary at the end of the first half. As far as he was concerned, if the offense moves the ball with a little more efficiency on the previous possession, the defense isn’t in that position in the first place .

“You see yourself with an opportunity there to at least get into field goal range and maybe go down and score a touchdown,” Cousins said. “Not only did we not get points. We didn’t run the clock. That’s where taking a sack there might actually be helpful because it forces them to take a time out or we run clock. We throw an incompletion and it stops the